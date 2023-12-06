Blox Fruits codes December 2023

Blox Fruits codes provide you with plenty of double XP, in-game cash, stat refunds, and more in this Roblox game.

Blox Fruits is a Roblox game based on One Piece, a pirate-themed anime, and is one of the most popular games on the platform. Whether you choose to be a pirate or a marine, the aim of the game is to fight with various abilities, most of which are obtained by consuming the titular Blox Fruits.

Below is a list of all the working Blox Fruits codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Blox Fruits codes.

Roblox Blox Fruits codes

Here are all of the working Blox Fruits codes as of 4th December 2023:

NEWTROLL - 20 minutes double XP

SECRET_ADMIN - 20 minutes double XP

KITT_RESET - stat refund

Sub2CaptainMaui - 20 minutes double XP

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - stat refund

kittgaming - 20 minutes double XP

Sub2Fer999 - 20 minutes double XP

Enyu_is_Pro - 20 minutes double XP

Magicbus - 20 minutes double XP

JCWK - 20 minutes double XP

Starcodeheo - 20 minutes double XP

Bluxxy - 20 minutes double XP

fudd10_v2 - 2 beli

FUDD10 - $1

BIGNEWS - in-game title

THEGREATACE - 20 minutes double XP

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 30 minutes double XP

Sub2OfficialNoobie - 20 minutes double XP

StrawHatMaine - 20 minutes double XP

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - 15 minutes double XP

Sub2UncleKizaru - stat refund

Sub2Daigrock - 15 minutes double XP

Axiore - 20 minutes double XP

TantaiGaming - 15 minutes double XP

New Blox Fruits codes are released on a regular basis, so keep checking our list for any new additions.

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox

To redeem Blox Fruits codes, you must launch Blox Fruits then choose which side you want to play on. Then click on the blue present icon on the left-hand side of the screen, click on the text box that appears where it says "Enter code here", and paste in one of the active codes above. Redeem the code and voila! The rewards will be yours.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gamer Robot

Where are new Roblox Blox Fruits codes released?

The best place to find new Blox Fruits codes is on the official Discord server, as codes will be released sporadically through there. You can also follow the official X account (formerly known as Twitter), plus any affiliate accounts from the Blox Fruits developers, as they sometimes announce new codes on there too. Of course, we will keep this page updated with the latest codes, so the simplest method will be to keep this bookmarked.

Expired Blox Fruits codes for Roblox

DEVSCOOKING

JULYUPDATE_RESET

staffbattle

ADMIN_TROLL

youtuber_shipbattle

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

DRAGONABUSE

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CODE_SERVICIO

NOOB_REFUND

TY_FOR_WATCHING

GAMERROBOT_YT

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

ADMINGIVEAWAY

RESET_5B

EXP_5B

3BVISITS

UPD16

1MLIKES_RESET

2BILLION

THIRDSEA

UPD15

UPD14

ShutDownFix2

1BILLION

XMASEXP

XMASRESET

UPDATE11

POINTSRESET

UPDATE10

CONTROL

Hope you enjoy playing Blox Fruits!

