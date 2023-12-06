Blox Fruits codes December 2023
How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox.
Blox Fruits codes provide you with plenty of double XP, in-game cash, stat refunds, and more in this Roblox game.
Blox Fruits is a Roblox game based on One Piece, a pirate-themed anime, and is one of the most popular games on the platform. Whether you choose to be a pirate or a marine, the aim of the game is to fight with various abilities, most of which are obtained by consuming the titular Blox Fruits.
Below is a list of all the working Blox Fruits codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Blox Fruits codes.
Roblox Blox Fruits codes
Here are all of the working Blox Fruits codes as of 4th December 2023:
- NEWTROLL - 20 minutes double XP
- SECRET_ADMIN - 20 minutes double XP
- KITT_RESET - stat refund
- Sub2CaptainMaui - 20 minutes double XP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - stat refund
- kittgaming - 20 minutes double XP
- Sub2Fer999 - 20 minutes double XP
- Enyu_is_Pro - 20 minutes double XP
- Magicbus - 20 minutes double XP
- JCWK - 20 minutes double XP
- Starcodeheo - 20 minutes double XP
- Bluxxy - 20 minutes double XP
- fudd10_v2 - 2 beli
- FUDD10 - $1
- BIGNEWS - in-game title
- THEGREATACE - 20 minutes double XP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 30 minutes double XP
- Sub2OfficialNoobie - 20 minutes double XP
- StrawHatMaine - 20 minutes double XP
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - 15 minutes double XP
- Sub2UncleKizaru - stat refund
- Sub2Daigrock - 15 minutes double XP
- Axiore - 20 minutes double XP
- TantaiGaming - 15 minutes double XP
New Blox Fruits codes are released on a regular basis, so keep checking our list for any new additions.
How to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox
To redeem Blox Fruits codes, you must launch Blox Fruits then choose which side you want to play on. Then click on the blue present icon on the left-hand side of the screen, click on the text box that appears where it says "Enter code here", and paste in one of the active codes above. Redeem the code and voila! The rewards will be yours.
Where are new Roblox Blox Fruits codes released?
The best place to find new Blox Fruits codes is on the official Discord server, as codes will be released sporadically through there. You can also follow the official X account (formerly known as Twitter), plus any affiliate accounts from the Blox Fruits developers, as they sometimes announce new codes on there too. Of course, we will keep this page updated with the latest codes, so the simplest method will be to keep this bookmarked.
Expired Blox Fruits codes for Roblox
- DEVSCOOKING
- JULYUPDATE_RESET
- staffbattle
- ADMIN_TROLL
- youtuber_shipbattle
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
- DRAGONABUSE
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS
- CODE_SERVICIO
- NOOB_REFUND
- TY_FOR_WATCHING
- GAMERROBOT_YT
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M
- ADMINGIVEAWAY
- RESET_5B
- EXP_5B
- 3BVISITS
- UPD16
- 1MLIKES_RESET
- 2BILLION
- THIRDSEA
- UPD15
- UPD14
- ShutDownFix2
- 1BILLION
- XMASEXP
- XMASRESET
- UPDATE11
- POINTSRESET
- UPDATE10
- CONTROL
Hope you enjoy playing Blox Fruits!
