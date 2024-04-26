Today’s Connections hint and answer on Saturday 27th April for 321

No matter how you're spending your Saturday, put the kettle on and take five minutes to solve the Connections answer for today, 27th April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Put your faith in me.

- Put your faith in me. Green - Grab the candles, we've lost it again - oh wait that's too much!

- Grab the candles, we've lost it again - oh wait that's too much! Blue - Condensing information.

- Condensing information. Purple - Don't they sound like something else?

- Don't they sound like something else? Additional hint - Abstract belongs in Blue, Hairy and Kneel are both in purple (try saying them slowly). Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 27th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Curt Accept Hairy Swallow Short Digest Kneel Believe Wane Spike Buy Outline Surge Abstract Brief Outage

Connections answer for 27th April Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Trust As Real - Accept, Believe, Buy, Swallow

Power Issues - Outage, Short, Spike, Surge

Summary - Abstract, Brief, Digest, Outline

Name Homophones - Curt, Hairy, Kneel, Wane Today was a good Connections day, I particularly enjoyed the Purple section - figuring out that they sounded like names was the icing on the cake. Image credit: The NYTimes