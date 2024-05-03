Today’s Connections hint and answer on Saturday 4th May for 328

The weekend has properly begun and a great way to start is by finding the Connections answers for today, 4th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Carrot and Hurts both belong in the Purple group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 4th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Spring Love Pin Well Fancy Jewel Like Carrot Cylinder Hurts Literally Relish Um Om Savour Tumbler

Connections answer for 4th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Enjoy - Fancy, Love, Relish, Savor

Filler Words - Like, Literally, Um, Well

Components Of A Lock - Cylinder, Pin, Spring, Tumbler

Homophones Of Units Of Measure - Carrot, Hurts, Jewel, Om Image credit: The NYTimes