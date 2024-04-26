Honkai Star Rail 2.2 release date, 2.2 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Then Wake to Weep.

It includes a new Penacony Trailblazer Mission finally taking us to the Charmony Festival. We're also getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.2 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.2 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Version 2.2 Trailer - "Then Wake to Weep" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 will release on Wednesday 8th May. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 2.2 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 7th May at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 7th May, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 7th May, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 7th May, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 7th May, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 7th May, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 7th May, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 8th May, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 8th May, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 8th May, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 8th May, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 8th May, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 8th May, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 8th May, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 2.2 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.2 Banners: Robin and Boothill, with 5-Stars Topaz and Fu Xuan returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.2 Banner schedule begins with Robin and Topaz. Robin is a new 5-Star Physical attacker of The Harmony path on her Just Intonation Banner, and Topaz is a returning 5-Star Fire attacker of The Hunt path on her Sunset Clause Banner.

These version 2.2 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 8th May and should end on Wednesday 29th May.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.2 we then have Boothill and Fu Xuan. Boothill is a new 5-Star Physical attacker of The Hunt path on his Dusty Trail's Lone Star Banner, and Fu Xuan is a returning 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Preservation path on her Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banner.

These version 2.2 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 29th May to Tuesday 18th June.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.2 are:

Robin (Just Intonation Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path.

: New 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path. Topaz (Sunset Clause Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path.

: Returning 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path. Boothill (Dusty Trail's Lone Star Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path.

: New 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path. Fu Xuan (Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 2.2's Brilliant Fixation Banner. Robin's signature, 5-Star Flowing Nightglow of The Harmony path, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.2. Boothill's signature Sailing Towards A Second Life of The Hunt path will then run alongside his Banner in Phase 2.

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Topaz's 5-Star Worrisome, Blissful Hunt path Light Cone during Phase 1 of 2.2, and Fu Xuan's 5-Star She Already Shut Her Eyes Preservation path Light Cone during Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission, and end of Penacony's main storyline.

New areas - Dreamflux Reef, Moment of Scorchsand, and Penacony Grand Theater.

New boss and Echo of War - 'Harmonious Choir' The Great Septimus.

New enemies.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

New Stagnant Shadow - With new IPC Work Permit material.

Garden of Plenty event - Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops.

Planar Fissure event - Planar Ornaments double drops.

Team edit update - Easier way to view status of all pre-made teams in the pre-battle interface.

Character tagging - You can tag favourite characters to pin them to the top of the character bar.

Improved showcase features - Can see what activity friends are doing, friend lineup display for Forgotten Hall and Pure Fiction, and option to upload stage clearing lineups to show friends. All of these updates can be disabled.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, double drop periods and login events, we're getting three limited-time events during the 2.2 update to Honkai Star Rail. Here's a quick summary of these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 2.2:

Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir

Clock Studios needs an amazing new director and editor to help them out of a tight spot, and it just so happens they know a Nameless with the willingness to do anything for Stellar Jade.

In Dreamjoy Memoir, you have to pick different 'Time Dice' to alter the emotions of movie and commercial scenes to achieve the key objective for each production. You even unlock some bonus stories of side characters if you do well enough, and can alter the ending of their tales.

For achieving certain milestones, you get the new 4-Star Harmony path Light Cone, For Tomorrow's Journey, and it's superimposition materials. There's also a new chatbox background to unlock along with the usual Stellar Jade, Self Modeling Resin, and Tracks of Destiny rewards.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer

Giovanni returns with a new game, and its all about you! In The Legend of Galactic Baseballer you take part in a game all about the Trailblazer and their quest to find the ultimate baseball bat.

This combat event requires you to defeat as many enemies as possible to earn points and level-up your team. Weapon and accessory buffs are earned throughout the event to help with defeating the next wave of enemies.

The rewards for Legend of Galactic Baseballer include Stellar Jade, Self Modeling Resin, Tracks of Destiny, level-up materials, and Relic Remains.

Image credit: HoYoverse

All About Boothill

All About Boothill is an assignment event where you select characters to go assignments and earn rewards. Even though it's just selecting characters and waiting, you get to learn more about Boothill's galactic antics by doing so.

In the All About Boothill event you can earn Stellar Jade, Credits, level-up materials, and Relic EXP materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 2.2!