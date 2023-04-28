Honkai Star Rail voice actors list, cast and who voices each character

Honkai: Star Rail comes from the team that created Genshin Impact, and already looks set to be a rewarding turn-based RPG.

There’s a huge cast of characters to meet in Honkai: Star Rail, many of whom are voiced by iconic actors.

Here’s the full voice actors list for Honkai: Star Rail, so that you can check who is voicing each character in the game.

Honkai: Star Rail voice actors list

The English voice cast for Honkai: Star Rail features an eclectic mix of veteran actors, as well as some relatively new ones. You’ll no doubt recognise a voice or two while playing. Here’s who plays each character:

Himeko - Cia Court

Welt - Corey Landis

Dan Heng - Nicholas Leung

March 7th - Skyler Davenport

Kafka - Cheryl Texiera

Silver Wolf - Melissa Fahn

Arlan - Dani Chambers

Asta - Felecia Angelle

Herta - PJ Mattson

Gepard - Bryson Baugus

Bronya - Madeline Reiter

Seele - Molly Zhang

Clara - Emily Sun and DC Douglas

Jing Yuan - Alejandro Saab

Yanqing - Amber May

Bailu - Su Ling Chan

Tingyun - Laci Morgan

Himeko is an adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express as a young girl. Years later, she repaired the train and set off towards the stars. Himeko is voiced by Cia Court, who played Vi in League of Legends, as well as Faith in The Wolf Among Us.

Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards, and bears the noble Landau family name. He is played by Bryson Baugus, who played a young Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man, as well as Takumi Aldini in Food Wars!

Seele - Molly Zhang

Seel is a spirited member of Wildfire, and grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is played by Molly Zhang, a voice actor who has previously worked on My Time at Portia, SMITE, and One Piece.

Yanqing - Amber May

Yanqing is the lieutenant of the Xianzhou Luofu, and also its best swordsman. He is played by Amber May, who has previously voiced Dehya in Genshin Impact, as well as Camille in Pokémon Journeys.

Bailu - Su Ling Chan

Bailu is known as the "Healer Lady" due to her expertise with medicine. She is voiced by Su Ling Chan, who has previously worked on Tales of Annualia, The Sonic and Knuckles Show, and No Straight Roads.

Have a good time playing Honkai: Star Rail!