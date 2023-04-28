Honkai Star Rail voice actors list, cast and who voices each character
Here’s some of the voice actors behind the game’s huge cast of characters.
Honkai: Star Rail comes from the team that created Genshin Impact, and already looks set to be a rewarding turn-based RPG.
There’s a huge cast of characters to meet in Honkai: Star Rail, many of whom are voiced by iconic actors.
Here’s the full voice actors list for Honkai: Star Rail, so that you can check who is voicing each character in the game.
On this page:
Honkai: Star Rail voice actors list
The English voice cast for Honkai: Star Rail features an eclectic mix of veteran actors, as well as some relatively new ones. You’ll no doubt recognise a voice or two while playing. Here’s who plays each character:
- Himeko - Cia Court
- Welt - Corey Landis
- Dan Heng - Nicholas Leung
- March 7th - Skyler Davenport
- Kafka - Cheryl Texiera
- Silver Wolf - Melissa Fahn
- Arlan - Dani Chambers
- Asta - Felecia Angelle
- Herta - PJ Mattson
- Gepard - Bryson Baugus
- Bronya - Madeline Reiter
- Seele - Molly Zhang
- Clara - Emily Sun and DC Douglas
- Jing Yuan - Alejandro Saab
- Yanqing - Amber May
- Bailu - Su Ling Chan
- Tingyun - Laci Morgan
Himeko - Cia Court
Himeko is an adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express as a young girl. Years later, she repaired the train and set off towards the stars. Himeko is voiced by Cia Court, who played Vi in League of Legends, as well as Faith in The Wolf Among Us.
Gepard - Bryson Baugus
Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards, and bears the noble Landau family name. He is played by Bryson Baugus, who played a young Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man, as well as Takumi Aldini in Food Wars!
We can help on your early Astral Express journey with our character tier list, redemption codes, how to get Stellar Jade, how to get Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadow explainer, and Seele build pages. For side quests, we've also got puzzle solutions for 'Sensitive Beings', 'Vessel of Mediocrity', and 'Night on the Great Mine'. Elsewhere, you can get more information on the next Banner, and the current 1.0 Banner and events schedule, and check out the English voice actors list.
Seele - Molly Zhang
Seel is a spirited member of Wildfire, and grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is played by Molly Zhang, a voice actor who has previously worked on My Time at Portia, SMITE, and One Piece.
Yanqing - Amber May
Yanqing is the lieutenant of the Xianzhou Luofu, and also its best swordsman. He is played by Amber May, who has previously voiced Dehya in Genshin Impact, as well as Camille in Pokémon Journeys.
Bailu - Su Ling Chan
Bailu is known as the "Healer Lady" due to her expertise with medicine. She is voiced by Su Ling Chan, who has previously worked on Tales of Annualia, The Sonic and Knuckles Show, and No Straight Roads.
Have a good time playing Honkai: Star Rail!