Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu materials, kit, and Eidolons

Jiaoqiu is a 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.4.

While Jiaoqiu will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 2.4, he will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for him, we've detailed reliable leaks of Jiaoqiu's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Jiaoqiu's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Jiaoqiu's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Jiaoqiu's kit

Jiaoqiu is a 5-Star Fire character of The Nihility path who scales off attack and Effect Hit Rate. He deals AOE (area of effect) Fire damage, and can also lower the attack and Effect Hit Rate of enemies, along with increasing the Ultimate and Fire damage enemies receive.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Jiaoqiu's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Nihility.

: The Nihility. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Heart Afire - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Jiaoqiu's attack to a single enemy.

: Heart Afire - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Jiaoqiu's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Scorch Onslaught - Jiaoqiu deals Fire damage equal to 90% of his attack to a single enemy and Fire damage equal to 45% of his attack to enemies adjacent to them. Jiaoqiu has a 100% base chance to inflict one stack of Ashen Roast on the primary target.

: Scorch Onslaught - Jiaoqiu deals Fire damage equal to 90% of his attack to a single enemy and Fire damage equal to 45% of his attack to enemies adjacent to them. Jiaoqiu has a 100% base chance to inflict one stack of Ashen Roast on the primary target. Ultimate : Pyrograph Arcanum - Sets the number of Ashen Roast stacks on enemy targets to the highest number of Ashen Roast stacks present on the battlefield. Then, activates a Field and deals Fire damage equal to 120% of Jiaoqiu's attack to all enemies. While inside the field, enemy targets take 9% more Ultimate damage, with a 50% base chance of being inflicted with one stack of Ashen Roast when taking action. This effect can only be triggered once for enemies in each turn. The Field lasts for three turns, and its duration decreases by one at the start of this unit's every turn. If Jiaoqiu is knocked down, the Field will also be dispelled.

: Pyrograph Arcanum - Sets the number of Ashen Roast stacks on enemy targets to the highest number of Ashen Roast stacks present on the battlefield. Then, activates a Field and deals Fire damage equal to 120% of Jiaoqiu's attack to all enemies. While inside the field, enemy targets take 9% more Ultimate damage, with a 50% base chance of being inflicted with one stack of Ashen Roast when taking action. This effect can only be triggered once for enemies in each turn. The Field lasts for three turns, and its duration decreases by one at the start of this unit's every turn. If Jiaoqiu is knocked down, the Field will also be dispelled. Talent (passive ability) : Quartet Finesse, Octave Finery - When Jiaoqiu uses his basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate to hit an enemy, there is a 100% base chance of dealing one stack of Ashen Roast, increasing the initial damage enemies receive by 7.5%, with each stack additionally increasing damage by 2.5% to a max of five stacks. Ashen Roast will last two turns.

: Quartet Finesse, Octave Finery - When Jiaoqiu uses his basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate to hit an enemy, there is a 100% base chance of dealing one stack of Ashen Roast, increasing the initial damage enemies receive by 7.5%, with each stack additionally increasing damage by 2.5% to a max of five stacks. Ashen Roast will last two turns. Technique (overworld ability) : Fiery Queller - Jiaoqiu creates a special dimension that lasts for 15 seconds. After engaging enemies in the dimension, he deals Fire damage equal to 100% of his attack to all enemies and has a 100% base chance of applying one Ashen Roast stack. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time.

: Fiery Queller - Jiaoqiu creates a special dimension that lasts for 15 seconds. After engaging enemies in the dimension, he deals Fire damage equal to 100% of his attack to all enemies and has a 100% base chance of applying one Ashen Roast stack. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time. Bonus Trace 1 : Pyre Cleanse - When a Field exists, the enemies' Effect Hit Rate is reduced by 30%, and at the start of each turn, they receive additional Fire damage equal to 150% of Jiaoqiu's attack.

: Pyre Cleanse - When a Field exists, the enemies' Effect Hit Rate is reduced by 30%, and at the start of each turn, they receive additional Fire damage equal to 150% of Jiaoqiu's attack. Bonus Trace 2 : Hearth Kindle - When Jiaoqiu's Effect Hit Rate is higher than 80%, for each 15% exceeded, he additionally gains 60% attack, up to a maximum of 240%.

: Hearth Kindle - When Jiaoqiu's Effect Hit Rate is higher than 80%, for each 15% exceeded, he additionally gains 60% attack, up to a maximum of 240%. Bonus Trace 3: Seared Scent - When a Field exists, enemies entering combat will be inflicted with Ashen Roast stacks. The number of stacks applied will match the highest number of Ashen Roast stacks inflicted while the Field is active, with a minimum of one stack.

Jiaoqiu Ascension materials

Raging Heart. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Jiaoqiu Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Raging Heart and Tatters-based materials for Jiaoqiu to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Jiaoqiu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x65 Raging Heart

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Jiaoqiu Ascension materials you need per level:

Jiaoqiu Ascension level Jiaoqiu Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Fragments of Impression, x3 Raging Heart 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Fragments of Impression, x7 Raging Heart 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Shards of Desires, x20 Raging Heart 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Shards of Desires, x35 Raging Heart 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Jiaoqiu's official release.

Jiaoqiu Trace materials

Fiery Spirit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Jiaoqiu you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Jiaoqiu it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Fiery Spirit and Tatters-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Jiaoqiu Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

x18 Fiery Spirit

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x69 Starfire Essence

x139 Heaven Incinerator

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Jiaoqiu's materials could change upon his official release.

Jiaoqiu Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Jiaoqiu from Warping on his Banner, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Jiaoqiu's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Pentapathic Transference (E1) : When an ally attacks an enemy target afflicted with Ashen Roast, increases damage dealt by 48%. Each time the Talent triggers Ashen Roast, additionally increases the present Ashen Roast stacks by one.

: When an ally attacks an enemy target afflicted with Ashen Roast, increases damage dealt by 48%. Each time the Talent triggers Ashen Roast, additionally increases the present Ashen Roast stacks by one. From Savor Comes Suffer (E2) : Ashen Roast can be considered as a Burn status. Enemies with Ashen Roast will suffer Fire DOT (damage over time) equal to 300% of Jiaoqiu's attack at the start of each turn.

: Ashen Roast can be considered as a Burn status. Enemies with Ashen Roast will suffer Fire DOT (damage over time) equal to 300% of Jiaoqiu's attack at the start of each turn. Flavored Euphony Reigns Supreme (E3) : Increases the level of Jiaoqiu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Jiaoqiu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Leisure In, Luster Out (E4) : When his Field exists, reduces enemy target's attack by 15%.

: When his Field exists, reduces enemy target's attack by 15%. Duel in Dawn, Dash in Dusk (E5) : Increases the level of Jiaoqiu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Jiaoqiu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Nonamorphic Pyrobind (E6): When an enemy target is eliminated, their accumulated Ashen Roast stacks will transfer to the enemy on the field with the lowest number of Ashen Roast stacks. The maximum stack limit of Ashen Roast increases to nine, and each stack of Ashen Roast reduces the target's All-Type Resistance by 3%.

Good luck levelling up Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail!