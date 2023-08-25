Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae best build, Ascension materials, Traces, and Light Cone

Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path who will be added to Honkai: Star Rail during version 1.3.

While Imbibitor Lunae is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Epochal Spectrum Banner in version 1.3, he will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Warp for him successfully, it's good to know the best Imbibitor Lunae build, including his best Relics and best team. It's also handy to learn what his Eidolons are, and what Ascension materials and Trace materials are needed to level up Imbibitor Lunae to his full potential.

Version 1.3 Trailer - "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae skills, star, Element, Path, and Light Cone

Based on beta information sourced by Project Yatta, we know that Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path, who will be best at providing a lot of damage in both single and multi-target scenarios, but can consume a lot of Skill Points in doing so.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Here's a summary of Imbibitor Lunae's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Banner : Epochal Spectrum.

: Epochal Spectrum. Basic Attack : Beneficent Lotus (Uses a 2-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 50% Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Beneficent Lotus (Uses a 2-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 50% Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy). Enhanced Basic Attack 1 : Transcendence (Unleashes 3 hits to deal Imaginary damage equal to 130% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Transcendence (Unleashes 3 hits to deal Imaginary damage equal to 130% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy). Enhanced Basic Attack 2 : Divine Spear (Unleashes a 5-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 190% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deals Imaginary damage equal to 30% of his attack to adjacent targets).

: Divine Spear (Unleashes a 5-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 190% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deals Imaginary damage equal to 30% of his attack to adjacent targets). Image credit: HoYoverse Enhanced Basic Attack 3 : Fulgurant Leap (Unleashes a 7-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 250% Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deals Imaginary damage equal to 90% of his attack to adjacent targets).

: Fulgurant Leap (Unleashes a 7-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 250% Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy. From the fourth hit onward, simultaneously deals Imaginary damage equal to 90% of his attack to adjacent targets). Skill : Dracore Libre (Enhances Imbibitor Lunae's basic attack. Enhancements may be applied up to three times consecutively, and using this Skill does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as using a Skill - but your Skill Points are consumed when you unleash an enhanced basic attack. When unleashing Divine Spear or Fulgurant Leap, one stack of Dominating Roar is gained before every hit, starting from the fourth hit. Each stack of Dominating Roar increases Imbibitor Lunae's Crit Damage by 6%, with a maximum of four stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn).

: Dracore Libre (Enhances Imbibitor Lunae's basic attack. Enhancements may be applied up to three times consecutively, and using this Skill does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as using a Skill - but your Skill Points are consumed when you unleash an enhanced basic attack. When unleashing Divine Spear or Fulgurant Leap, one stack of Dominating Roar is gained before every hit, starting from the fourth hit. Each stack of Dominating Roar increases Imbibitor Lunae's Crit Damage by 6%, with a maximum of four stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn). Ultimate : Azure's Aqua Ablutes All (Unleashes a 3-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 180% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy and Imaginary damage equal to 84% of his attack to adjacent targets, and he obtains two Squama Sacrosancta. A maximum of three Squama Sacrosancta can be possessed at any given time. Imbibitor Lunae may consume an equivalent number of Squama Sacrosancta instead of Skill Points. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is considered equivalent to consuming Skill Points).

: Azure's Aqua Ablutes All (Unleashes a 3-hit attack to deal Imaginary damage equal to 180% of Imbibitor Lunae's attack stat to a single enemy and Imaginary damage equal to 84% of his attack to adjacent targets, and he obtains two Squama Sacrosancta. A maximum of three Squama Sacrosancta can be possessed at any given time. Imbibitor Lunae may consume an equivalent number of Squama Sacrosancta instead of Skill Points. Consuming Squama Sacrosancta is considered equivalent to consuming Skill Points). Talent (passive ability) : Righteous Heart (Imbibitor Lunae gains one stack of Righteous Heart after each hit unleashed during an attack. Righteous Heart increases his damage by 5%, up to six stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn).

: Righteous Heart (Imbibitor Lunae gains one stack of Righteous Heart after each hit unleashed during an attack. Righteous Heart increases his damage by 5%, up to six stacks. These stacks last until the end of his turn). Technique (overworld ability) : Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon (Imbibitor Lunae enters the Leaping Dragon state for 20 seconds, causing him to move forward rapidly for a set distance, attacking all enemies he touches and blocking all incoming attacks. After entering combat via attacking enemies in the Leaping Dragon state, Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage equal to 120% of his attack stat to all enemies, and gains one Squama Sacrosancta).

: Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon (Imbibitor Lunae enters the Leaping Dragon state for 20 seconds, causing him to move forward rapidly for a set distance, attacking all enemies he touches and blocking all incoming attacks. After entering combat via attacking enemies in the Leaping Dragon state, Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage equal to 120% of his attack stat to all enemies, and gains one Squama Sacrosancta). Bonus Trace 1 : Star Veil (At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 15 Energy).

: Star Veil (At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 15 Energy). Bonus Trace 2 : Aqua Reign (Increases the chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs by 35%).

: Aqua Reign (Increases the chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs by 35%). Bonus Trace 3: Jolt Anew (Crit Rate increases by 24% when dealing damage to enemy targets with an Imaginary Weakness).

Keep in mind that this is pre-release information, so Imbibitor Lunae's kit might change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae Ascension materials

Suppressing Edict | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Imbibitor Lunae Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With thanks again to Project Yatta for sourcing this information, it looks like you need to get a lot of Suppressing Edict and Immortal Scionette-based materials for Imbibitor Lunae to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unfortunately, Suppressing Edict can't be pre-farmed before version 1.3, as it's obtained from a new Stagnant Shadow.

In total, the Imbibitor Lunae Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Suppressing Edict

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Imbibitor Lunae Ascension materials you need per level:

Imbibitor Lunae Ascension level Imbibitor Lunae Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x3 Suppressing Edict 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x7 Suppressing Edict 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x20 Suppressing Edict 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Suppressing Edict, x9 Immortal Lumintwig 160,000 None

Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae Trace materials

Worldbreaker Blade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Imbibitor Lunae you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the same Project Yatta beta information, for Imbibitor Lunae, it seems you need to use a lot of Blade and Immortal Scionette-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Imbibitor Lunae Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Shattered Blade

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Lumintwig

x58 Immortal Aeroblossom

x69 Lifeless Blade

x139 Worldbreaker Blade

3 million Credits

Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Imbibitor Lunae from Warping on Banners, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information provided by Project Yatta, here are all of Imbibitor Lunae's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Tethered to Sky (E1) : Increases the number of stackable Righteous Heart stacks by four, and one extra stack of Righteous Heart will be gained for each hit per attack.

: Increases the number of stackable Righteous Heart stacks by four, and one extra stack of Righteous Heart will be gained for each hit per attack. Imperium On Cloud Nine (E2) : After using his Ultimate, Imbibitor Lunae's action is Advanced Forward by 100% and he gains one extra Squama Sacrosancta.

: After using his Ultimate, Imbibitor Lunae's action is Advanced Forward by 100% and he gains one extra Squama Sacrosancta. Clothed in Clouds (E3) : Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae's Skill by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases his Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade Level of 10.

: Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae's Skill by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15, and increases his Basic attack by one with a maximum upgrade Level of 10. Zephyr's Bliss (E4) : Buffs provided by Dominating Roar persist until the end of Imbibitor Lunae's next turn.

: Buffs provided by Dominating Roar persist until the end of Imbibitor Lunae's next turn. Fall is the Pride (E5) : Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both.

: Increases the level of Imbibitor Lunae's Ultimate and Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 for both. Reign, Returned (E6): After any other ally uses their Ultimate, the Imaginary Resistence Penetration of Imbibitor Lunae's next Fulgurant Leap attack increases by 20%, up to three stacks.

Remember, as this is pre-release information, Imbibtitor Lunae's Eidolon perks might change upon his official release.

How to play Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail

At first Imbibitor Lunae's kit might seem a little confusing, but there are two important notes that can help you understand his playstyle better:

Imbibitor Lunae only consumes Skill Points when you use an enhanced basic attack. Squama Sacrosancta can be consumed instead of Skill Points to enhance Imbibitor Lunae's basic attack.

So Imbibitor Lunae can be a very Skill Point hungry DPS to have on your team, but if you use his Ultimate as often as possible to build Squama Sacrosancta to use instead, then he becomes more manageable. Even if you do end up using a lot of Skill Points, it can be worth it, as Imbibitor Lunae deals a huge amount of Imaginary damage to multiple enemies when his third enhanced basic attack, Fulgurant Leap, is used.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With all this in mind, your goal with Imbibitor Lunae is to activate and use the Fulgurant Leap enhanced basic as often as possible. This means using his Ultimate to gain Squama Sacrosancta when you can, and possibly equipping him with some Energy Recharge Relics, Planar Ornaments, or pairing with a teammate who can restore Energy (hi, Tingyun).

Just be careful with who else you put in an Imbibitor Lunae team, as other Skill hungry characters could hurt your DPS potential a lot.

Best Imbibitor Lunae team comp in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae is a very powerful character all on his own, but you can enhance his damage capabilities even further by pairing him with the right team.

Luocha can help you save Skill Points with Imbibitor Lunae.

As most teams need a healer, Luocha is the best to pair with Imbibitor Lunae, as he can normal attack most of the time to heal the team and help build Skill Points for Imbibtor Lunae. Bailu, Natasha, and the upcoming Lynx will also work - but Luocha is the ideal choice if you have him.

To cause even more damage with Imbibitor Lunae's attacks you'll also want to have at least one Harmony or Nihility character on your team. For Harmony, Yukong can help almost guarantee Crit Hits with her abilities, but you might want to swap her out for Tingyun instead to take advantage of Tingyun's Ultimate, which restores Energy to a character.

As for Nihility, to help implant an Imaginary weakness while lowering enemies' defence, you can put Silver Wolf in your team. This involves a bit of luck, but if most of your team are Imaginary attackers it's easier to implant a weakness. Pela is a fantastic alternate to Silver Wolf if you just want to lower enemies' defences.

Welt can also help increase Imbibtor Lunae's Crit Damage when he imprisons enemies if Imbibitor Lunae is using the 4-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert Relic set.

Lastly, you can replace a character with a shielder if you need survivability over damage potential - Gepard is the best pick for this, but the Fire Trailblazer and March 7th can help as well, at the cost of some Skill Points.

Best Imbibitor Lunae Relics in Honkai Star Rail

We recommend the 2-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert with the 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat as the best Relics for Imbibitor Lunae. This increases both Imaginary damage and attack, which Imbibitor Lunae scales off of.

Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You can also use the 4-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert if you have a team member who is debuffing enemies, as it will add 10% Crit Rate. You also get an extra 20% Crit Damage with this 4-piece if the enemies are also Imprisoned.

There are a few options for your Planar Ornaments depending on the focus of your Imbibitor Lunae build, but generally, we recommend Rutilant Arena as the best Planar Ornaments for Imbibitor Lunae. This increases Crit Rate by 8% and basic and skill damage by 20% when Imbibitor Lunae has a Crit Rate of over 70%.

If you need more Energy Regeneration instead, the Sprightly Vonwacq set can substitute. However, we don't recommend building Imbibitor Lunae for speed to take advantage of this set's action advance abilities - as you probably won't have enough Skill Points to make use of these extra turns.

Best Imbibitor Lunae Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

As it's his signature, the 5-Star Brighter Than the Sun Light Cone is Imbibitor Lunae's best Light Cone in Honaki: Star Rail.

At Level 80 and Superimposition 1, Brighter Than the Sun increases Imbibitor Lunae's Crit Rate by 18%, and when he uses a basic attack, he gains one stack of Dragon's Call for two turns. Each stack of Dragon's Call increases Imbibitor Lunae's attack by 18% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 6%. Dragon's Call can be stacked up to two times.

Image credit: HoYoverse

For other 5-Star options, equipping On the Fall of an Aeon will increase Imbibitor Lunae's attack and damage when he inflicts Weakness Break, and Something Irreplaceable will also increase attack, and heals and increases his damage when he's attacked.

As for 4-Star free-to-play options, Under the Blue Sky is the best pick for its increase to attack and Crit Rate. Nowhere to Run is also a decent pick, as it increases attack while healing Imbibitor Lunae, and The Moles Welcome You can be equipped to increase attack with Mischievous stacks.

Best Imbibitor Lunae build in Honkai Star Rail

Keeping in mind that the best team comps in Star Rail are very situational, if you want to take advantage of his huge damage potential while keeping him alive, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Imbibitor Lunae build in Honkai Star Rail:

Imbibitor Lunae Best Light Cone : 5-Star Brighter Than the Sun.

: 5-Star Brighter Than the Sun. Imbibitor Lunae Best Relics : 2-Piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

: 2-Piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat. Imbibitor Lunae Best Planar Ornaments : Rutilant Arena.

: Rutilant Arena. Imbibitor Lunae Best team comp: Yukong, Silver Wolf, Luocha.

Tingyun can fill in for Yukong if you need more energy for Imbibitor Lunae instead of Crit Rate and Crit Damage.

Image credit: HoYoverse

It's entirely up to you whether you want to spend your Stellar Jade to Warp on Imbibitor Lunae's Banner, but he's a fantastic DPS pick if you don't mind working around Skill Point management.

Good luck levelling up Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail!