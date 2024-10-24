You can now make Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help get your valley into the spooky season spirit.

You will need to put a bit of work into getting this themed item in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but we managed to collect all of the items needed within half an hour - but we do have two of the three biomes that produce one of the ingredients, so we recommend checking out our how to get clay page first.

Without further ado, here's the how to make Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get the recipe for Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl you need to head to your mailbox and open up the letter that says 'Trick-or-Treat 2024 Begins!' - the recipe will be a reward that you can claim through the letter itself. Once you've claimed it, the recipe will enter your inventory (if there's space, if there isn't then you need to make some room.)

Then, as you would with any other recipe you pick up, select the book from your inventory and learn it - once you've done so, Mickey's Halloween Bowl will become a craftable recipe in your furniture menu at a workbench.

It's currently unclear if the recipe will be available after the 2024 event ends, so we recommend grabbing it while you can!

How to make Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's the recipe for Mickey's Halloween Candy Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

x5 Clay

x2 Green Candy

x2 Purple Candy

x2 Red Candy

Remember, to get Halloween Candy you need to collect the buckets that spawn in the Plaza between Wednesday 23rd October and Thursday 31st October. The colour of the bucket will tell you which colour candy you'll get when you open it!

Then, once you've gathered all of your ingredients you need to head to a workbench to craft it. You'll find the recipe underneath the 'Furniture' tab here. Simply select 'Make' and you'll have your very own Mickey-themed candy bowl.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy spooky season in Disney Dreamlight Valley.