Today’s Connections hint and answer on 24th October for 501

Don't lose your streak! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 24th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Could also be verbs.

- Could also be verbs. Green - You might be using one of these right now!

- You might be using one of these right now! Blue - Crafty.

- Crafty. Purple - Think about language.

- Think about language. Slate belongs to Yellow, Games belongs to Green, and Airplane belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 24th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Fortune Teller Adieu Audio Airplane Slate Comment Crane Games News Program Temps Fan Schedule Cooking Bill Pain

Connections answer for 24th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Lineup - Bill, Program, Schedule, Slate

NYT Apps - Audio, Cooking, Games, News

Things Made By Folding Paper - Airplane, Crane, Fan, Fortune Teller

French Words - Adieu, Comment, Pain, Temps Today's Connections wasn't bad at all for me! After a quick incorrect guess, I figured out green, then yellow, then blue, and then purple.