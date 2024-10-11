Honkai Star Rail 2.6 release date, 2.6 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Annals of Pinecany's Mappou Age.

This Honkai: Star Rail update brings the Astral Express crew back to Penacony, where they will... attend university classes. And there's monkeys in top hats for some reason. Yep, sure sounds like Star Rail alright.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.6 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.6 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 releases on Wednesday 23rd October. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 2.6 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 22nd October at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.6 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 22nd October, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 22nd October, 8pm (PT) Central US : Tuesday 22nd October, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 22nd October, 10pm (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 22nd October, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 22nd October, 11pm (ET) Japan : Wednesday 23rd October, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 23rd October, 12pm (JST) Australia : Wednesday 23rd October, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 23rd October, 2pm (AET) UK : Wednesday 23rd October, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 23rd October, 4am (BST) Europe: Wednesday 23rd October, 5am (CEST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Banners

There is one new playable character making their debut in the version 2.6 Banners: Rappa. With 5-Stars Imbibitor Lunae, Acheron, and Aventurine returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.6 Banner schedule begins with Rappa and Imbibitor Lunae, with Rappa a new 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Erudition Path on her Eyes of a Ninja Banner, and Imbibitor Lunae a 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Destruction path on his Epochal Spectrum Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Rappa and Imbibitor Lunae's 2.6 Banners are:

Lynx (Quantum, The Abundance)

Xueyi (Quantum, The Destruction)

Yukong (Imaginary, The Harmony)

These version 2.6 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 23rd October and should end on Wednesday 13th November.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.6 we then have reruns of Acheron and Aventurine, with Acheron a 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Nihility path on her Words of Yore Banner, and Aventurine a 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Preservation path on his Gilded Imprisonment Banner.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Acheron and Aventurine's 2.6 Banners are:

March 7th (Ice, The Preservation)

Pela (Ice, The Nihility)

Sampo (Wind, The Nihility)

These version 2.6 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 13th November to Tuesday 3rd December.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.6 are:

Rappa (Eyes of a Ninja Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Erudition path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Erudition path. Imbibitor Lunae (Epochal Spectrum Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path.

: Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path. Acheron (Words of Yore Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path.

: Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path. Aventurine (Gilded Imprisonment Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Preservation path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting a new 5-Star Light Cone in 2.6's Brilliant Fixation Banner. The 5-Star 'Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker' of The Erudition path, Rappa's signature, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.6.

The new 4-Star The Abundance path Light Cone, 'Dream's Montage', also makes its debut on the Phase 1 Light Cone Banners.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 update includes:

New Trailblaze Continuation Mission on Penacony.

New Penacony area - Paperfold University College.

Simulated Universe: Unknowable Doman - New game mode focused on Herta.

Simulated Universe store updated with previous event Light Cones and superimposition materials.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

New Stagnant Shadow, Shape of Timbre - Drops the Chordal Mirage material.

Two new Cavern Relic sets - Sacerdos' Relived Ordeal and Scholar Lost in Erudition.

Garden of Plenty event for double Golden and Crimson Calyx drops.

Planet Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this, we're getting three limited-time events during the 2.6 update. Here's a quick summary of these Honkai Star Rail 2.6 events:

Sound Hunt Ninjutsu Inscription - The main event of 2.6 is a series of rhythm-based challenges. Rewards include the new 'Ninja Record: Sound Hunt' 4-Star Light Cone and its superimposition materials, a new chat box, Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, and Tracks of Destiny.

- The main event of 2.6 is a series of rhythm-based challenges. Rewards include the new 'Ninja Record: Sound Hunt' 4-Star Light Cone and its superimposition materials, a new chat box, Self-Modeling Resin, Stellar Jade, and Tracks of Destiny. Mr. Cold Feet's Pop-Up Shop - A simple resource-giving event. All you have to do is give spare materials to Sampo (who isn't trying to scam you this time, we swear) in order to get rewards like Stellar Jade and character level-up EXP.

- A simple resource-giving event. All you have to do is give spare materials to Sampo (who isn't trying to scam you this time, we swear) in order to get rewards like Stellar Jade and character level-up EXP. Shadow of the Ranger - A simple assignment event focused on Boothill again. You just need to send characters on assignments to work towards rewards like Stellar Jade, Relic EXP Materials, character EXP materials, and Credits.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy version 2.6!