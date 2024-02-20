Honkai Star Rail Aventurine materials, kit, and Eidolons

Aventurine is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Preservation path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.1.

While Aventurine will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 2.1, he will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Aventurine's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Aventurine's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Aventurine's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

Version 2.0 Music Video — "WHITE NIGHT" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine kit

Aventurine is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Preservation path who scales off defence and provides shields for the entire party. He can also slightly increase the party's Crit Damage, and can act as an effective Imaginary attacker himself.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Aventurine's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Preservation.

: The Preservation. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Straight Bet - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Aventurine's defence to a single enemy.

: Straight Bet - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Aventurine's defence to a single enemy. Skill : Cornerstone Deluxe - Aventurine provides a Fortified Wager shield that blocks damage equal to 18% of his defence plus 90 to all allies for three turns. When Fortified Wager is gained repeatedly, the shield effect can stack up to 27% of Aventurine's current defence plus 180.

: Cornerstone Deluxe - Aventurine provides a Fortified Wager shield that blocks damage equal to 18% of his defence plus 90 to all allies for three turns. When Fortified Wager is gained repeatedly, the shield effect can stack up to 27% of Aventurine's current defence plus 180. Ultimate : Roulette Shark - Aventurine randomly gains one to seven stacks of Blind Bet and inflicts Unnerved on a single enemy, which lasts for three turns and deals Imaginary damage equal to 162% of Aventurine's defence to the target enemy. When an ally attacks an Unnerved enemy, the Crit Damage dealt increases by 9%.

: Roulette Shark - Aventurine randomly gains one to seven stacks of Blind Bet and inflicts Unnerved on a single enemy, which lasts for three turns and deals Imaginary damage equal to 162% of Aventurine's defence to the target enemy. When an ally attacks an Unnerved enemy, the Crit Damage dealt increases by 9%. Talent (passive ability) : Sights Aimed Right - Effect Resistance increases by 25% on a single target with Fortified Wager, and when a single target with Fortified Wager is attacked, Aventurine gains one stack of Blind Bet. When Aventurine has Fortified Wager, he can resist Crowd Control debuffs one time every two turns and also gains one stack of Blind Bet after being attacked. When seven stacks of Blind Bet are obtained, Aventurine consumes the seven stacks to launch a seven-hit follow up attack, with each hit dealing Imaginary damage equal to 12.5% of his defence to a random enemy. Blind Bet is capped at 10 stacks.

: Sights Aimed Right - Effect Resistance increases by 25% on a single target with Fortified Wager, and when a single target with Fortified Wager is attacked, Aventurine gains one stack of Blind Bet. When Aventurine has Fortified Wager, he can resist Crowd Control debuffs one time every two turns and also gains one stack of Blind Bet after being attacked. When seven stacks of Blind Bet are obtained, Aventurine consumes the seven stacks to launch a seven-hit follow up attack, with each hit dealing Imaginary damage equal to 12.5% of his defence to a random enemy. Blind Bet is capped at 10 stacks. Technique (overworld ability) : The Red or the Black - After entering battle, Aventurine increases his defence by one of the following amounts, with only the latest effect being kept: There is a high chance for defence to increase by 24% There is a chance for defence to increase by 36% There is a small chance for defence to increase by 60%

: The Red or the Black - After entering battle, Aventurine increases his defence by one of the following amounts, with only the latest effect being kept: Bonus Trace 1 : Leverage - If Aventurine's defence is higher than 1600, then his own Crit Rate increases by 2% for every 100 defence exceeding that value, up to an increase of 40%.

: Leverage - If Aventurine's defence is higher than 1600, then his own Crit Rate increases by 2% for every 100 defence exceeding that value, up to an increase of 40%. Bonus Trace 2 : Hot Hand - At the start of the battle, Aventurine provides a Fortified Wager shield to the entire team. The Shield effect equals 100% of that provided by his Skill, lasting for three turns.

: Hot Hand - At the start of the battle, Aventurine provides a Fortified Wager shield to the entire team. The Shield effect equals 100% of that provided by his Skill, lasting for three turns. Bonus Trace 3: Bingo! - Aventurine accumulates one Blind Bet stack after an ally with Fortified Wager launches a follow up attack. This effect can be triggered once, with the trigger count resetting at the start of Aventurine's turn. Additionally, after Aventurine launches a follow up attack from his Talent, he provides Fortified Wager to all allies and blocks damage equal to 7.2% of his defence plus 96 damage, and additionally provides Fortified Wager that can block damage equal to 7.2% of Aventurine's defence plus 96 damage to the ally with the lowest current shield effect, lasting for three turns.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Ascension materials

Suppressing Edict. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Aventurine Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Suppressing Edict and Tatters-based materials for Aventurine to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Aventurine Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x65 Suppressing Edict

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Aventurine Ascension materials you need per level:

Aventurine Ascension level Aventurine Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Fragments of Impression, x3 Suppressing Edict 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Fragments of Impression, x7 Suppressing Edict 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Shards of Desires, x20 Suppressing Edict 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Shards of Desires, x35 Suppressing Edict 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Aventurine's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Trace materials

Scattered Stardust. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Aventurine you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Aventurine it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Scattered Stardust and Tatters-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Aventurine Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x18 Scattered Stardust

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x69 Crystal Meteorites

x139 Divine Amber

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Aventurine's materials could change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Aventurine from Warping on his Banner, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Aventurine's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Prisoner's Dilemma (E1) : Increases Crit Damage for allies with Fortified Wager by 20%. The Blind Bet effect obtained from the Bingo! trace no longer has a trigger limit.

: Increases Crit Damage for allies with Fortified Wager by 20%. The Blind Bet effect obtained from the Bingo! trace no longer has a trigger limit. Bounded Rationality (E2) : When using his Basic Attack, Aventurine reduces the target's All-Type Resistance by 12% for three turns.

: When using his Basic Attack, Aventurine reduces the target's All-Type Resistance by 12% for three turns. Droprate Maxing (E3) : Increases the level of Aventurine's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Aventurine's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Unexpected Hanging Paradox (E4) : When triggering Aventurine's talent's follow up attacks, his defence first increases by 40% for two turns. The follow up attack's Hits Per Action triggered by his talent also increases by one.

: When triggering Aventurine's talent's follow up attacks, his defence first increases by 40% for two turns. The follow up attack's Hits Per Action triggered by his talent also increases by one. Ambiguity Aversion (E5) : Increases the level of Aventurine's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Aventurine's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Stag Hunt Game (E6): For each ally with a shield, the damage dealt by Aventurine increases by 50%.

Good luck levelling up Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail!