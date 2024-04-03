Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer materials, kit, and Eidolons

The Harmony Trailblazer is the Imaginary version of our dear trash-loving Stelle and Caelus, likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.2.

The Trailblazer works differently than other 5-Stars in Honkai: Star Rail, as you unlock their different Paths by clearing story content, with the Harmony Trailblazer unlocking during the Penacony storyline.

If you want to prepare for when you get them, we've detailed reliable leaks of the Harmony Trailblazer's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level them up to their full potential right away. To understand how you might play them, we've also detailed what we know about the Harmony Trailblazer's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so the Harmony Trailblazer's materials and kit might change upon their official release.

Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer kit

The Harmony Trailblazer is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Harmony path who scales off attack and boosts the Break Damage and break duration of the entire team, while hitting in a random AOE (area of effect) with their own Skill.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon their official release, here's a summary of the Harmony Trailblazer's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Harmony.

: The Harmony. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Basic Attack : Swing Dance Etiquette - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy.

: Swing Dance Etiquette - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Halftime to Make It Rain - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 25% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy and deals damage for four extra times, dealing Imaginary damage equal to 25% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a random enemy each time.

: Halftime to Make It Rain - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 25% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a single enemy and deals damage for four extra times, dealing Imaginary damage equal to 25% of the Harmony Trailblazer's attack to a random enemy each time. Ultimate : All-Out Footlight Parade - Applies the Backup Dancer effect to all allies, lasting for three turns, and it decreases its duration by one turn at the start of each of the Harmony Trailblazer's turns. When allied targets with Backup Dancer attack an enemy in the Weakness Broken state, they deal Break Damage one additional time based on 60% of the attacker's Break Damage and the current attack's Toughness Reducing damage.

: All-Out Footlight Parade - Applies the Backup Dancer effect to all allies, lasting for three turns, and it decreases its duration by one turn at the start of each of the Harmony Trailblazer's turns. When allied targets with Backup Dancer attack an enemy in the Weakness Broken state, they deal Break Damage one additional time based on 60% of the attacker's Break Damage and the current attack's Toughness Reducing damage. Talent (passive ability) : Full-on Aerial Dance - The Harmony Trailblazer immediately regenerates five Energy when an enemy target's Weakness is Broken.

: Full-on Aerial Dance - The Harmony Trailblazer immediately regenerates five Energy when an enemy target's Weakness is Broken. Technique (overworld ability) : Now! I'm the Band! - At the start of the next battle, all allies' Break Effect increases by 30%, lasting for two turns.

: Now! I'm the Band! - At the start of the next battle, all allies' Break Effect increases by 30%, lasting for two turns. Bonus Trace 1 : Dance With the One - If there are five or more enemy targets, Break Damage triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by 30%. For each enemy target fewer than five, Break Damage triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by an additional 10%.

: Dance With the One - If there are five or more enemy targets, Break Damage triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by 30%. For each enemy target fewer than five, Break Damage triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by an additional 10%. Bonus Trace 2 : Shuffle Along - Increases the first Toughness Reducing damage inflicted by the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill in a battle by an additional 100%.

: Shuffle Along - Increases the first Toughness Reducing damage inflicted by the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill in a battle by an additional 100%. Bonus Trace 3: Hat of the Theater - Delays the enemy target's action by an additional 30% when teammates Break enemy Weaknesses.

Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer Ascension materials

Enigmatic Ecostella. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use the general Trailblazer Ascension materials to upgrade stats like the Trailblazer's health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You need to get a lot of Enigmatic Ectostella and Thief's Instinct-based materials for the Trailblazer to fully upgrade their capabilities.

As they're the same across all Paths for the Trailblazer, we know that in total, the the Harmony Trailblazer Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x12 Thief's Instinct

x13 Usurper's Scheme

x12 Conqueror's Will

x28 Enigmatic Ectostella

246,000 Credits

You can't farm Enigmatic Ectostella. Instead, you earn them by completing story content and climbing Trailblaze Levels.

For more details, here's what the Harmony Trailblazer Ascension materials you need per level:

Trailblazer Ascension level Trailblazer Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x4 Thief's Instinct 3,200 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Thief's Instinct 6,400 None Level 40 x5 Usurper's Scheme, x4 Enigmatic Ectostella 12,800 None Level 50 x8 Usurper's Scheme, x6 Enigmatic Ectostella 32,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 60 x5 Conqueror's Will, x8 Enigmatic Ectostella 64,000 None Level 70 x7 Conqueror's Will, x10 Enigmatic Ectostella 128,000 x1 regular Star Pass

Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer Trace materials

Firmament Note. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using the Harmony Trailblazer you will have to level-up their attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which change with each version of the Trailblazer.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing the information, for the Harmony Trailblazer it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Firmament Note and Thief's Instinct-based materials to fully upgrade their capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of their abilities, the the Harmony Trailblazer Trace Materials you need are:

x5 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x12 Firmament Note

x28 Thief's Instinct

x42 Usurper's Scheme

x42 Conqueror's Will

x54 Celestial Section

x105 Heavenly Melody

2.4 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so the Harmony Trailblazer's materials could change upon their official release.

Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons

By getting Shadow of Harmony materials, you will unlock the Harmony Trailblazer's Eidolons, and unlocking Eidolons improves an existing attack or passive ability.

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of the Harmony Trailblazer's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Best Seat in the House (E1) : Recovers one Skill Point after using the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill for the first time in a battle.

: Recovers one Skill Point after using the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill for the first time in a battle. Jailbreaking Rainbowwalk (E2) : At the start of the battle, the Harmony Trailblazer's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 25%, lasting for three turns.

: At the start of the battle, the Harmony Trailblazer's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 25%, lasting for three turns. Sanatorium for Rest Notes (E3) : Increases the level of the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of the Harmony Trailblazer's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Dove in Tophat (E4) : Increases the Break Effect of all allies except the Trailblazer. The increase is equal to 15% of the Trailblazer's Break Effect plus 30%.

: Increases the Break Effect of all allies except the Trailblazer. The increase is equal to 15% of the Trailblazer's Break Effect plus 30%. Poem Favors Rhythms of Old (E5) : Increases the level of the Harmony Trailblazer's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of their Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of the Harmony Trailblazer's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of their Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Tomorrow, Rest in Spotlight (E6): Increases the Skill's additional damage by two hits.

Good luck levelling up the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail!