Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date, 2.1 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Into the Yawning Chasm.

Along with continuing Penacony's story, we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star. There's also a host of bonuses coming to celebrate Honkai: Star Rail's one-year anniversary!

Below, you can find out the exact 2.1 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 2.0 Music Video — "WHITE NIGHT" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will release on Wednesday 27th March. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 2.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 26th March at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 26th March, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 26th March, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 26th March, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 26th March, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 26th March, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 26th March, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 27th March, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 27th March, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 27th March, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 27th March, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 27th March, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 27th March, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 27th March, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 2.1 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.1 Banners: Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher, with 5-Stars Luocha and Jingliu returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.1 Banner schedule begins with Acheron and Luocha, with 4-Star Gallagher debuting on both their Banners. Acheron is a new 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Nihility path on her Words of Yore Banner, Loucha is a returning 5-Star Imaginary attacker of the Abundance path on his Laic Pursuit Banner, and Gallagher is a new 4-Star Fire attacker of the Abundance path who is boosted on both their Banners.

These version 2.1 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 27th March and should end on Wednesday 17th April.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.1 we then have Aventurine and Jingliu. Aventurine is a new 5-Star Imaginary attacker of The Preservation path on his Gilded Imprisonment Banner, and Jingliu is a returning 5-Star Ice attacker of The Destruction path on her Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Banner.

These version 2.1 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 17th April to Tuesday 7th May.

Image credit: HoYoverse Image credit: HoYoverse/Hoyolab.com

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.1 are:

Acheron (Words of Yore Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path. Luocha (Laic Pursuit Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Abundance path.

: Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Abundance path. Gallagher (Words of Yore and Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Fire character of The Abundance path.

: New 4-Star Fire character of The Abundance path. Aventurine (Gilded Imprisonment Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Preservation path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Preservation path. Jingliu (Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Acheron's signature weapon Along the Passing Shore of The Nihility path will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.1. Aventurine's signature Inherently Unjust Destiny of The Preservation path will then run alongside his Banner in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Luocha's 5-Star Echoes of the Coffin Abundance path Light Cone during Phase 1 of 2.1, and Jingliu's 5-Star I Shall Be My Own Sword Destruction path Light Cone during Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Version 2.0 with Black Swan and Sparkle is here! So make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 update includes:

Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion - New Penacony areas

Trailblazer Mission - The Devil in Velvet

Chance for a free 4-Star character through the Vignettes in a Cup event

Anniversary content, including Anniversary versions of Realm of the Strange and Planar Fissure

Cosmodyssey anniversary event

Festive Gifts event - earn up to 20 Star Rail Special Passes

Free 1,600 Stellar Jade on 26th April via mail

New birthday cake design from 26th April to celebrate the one year anniversary of Honkai Star Rail's launch

Simulated Universe update - World 9 opens

Increased Relic inventory limit

Two new Planar Ornament sets - Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, along with Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm

New Boss - Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems

Fate's Ensemble - A new feature which allows you to see the stories of some characters outside of the Astral Express crew

Update to Fate's Atlas - Ability to check which character's perspective each mission, ongoing or not, is told from

Ability to claim Assignment rewards and redeploy them in one move

New Ascension Material - Raging Heart for Fire characters

New Trace Materials - Scattered Stardust for Preservation Path and Alien Tree Seed for Abundance Path

New Dream Ticker puzzles

New Dreamscape Pass pages

New Hanu Transformation upgrade in the form of a rocket launcher

First-Time Top-Up Bonuses on the Oneiric Pouch will be reset once 2.1 releases

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content and login events, we're getting three limited-time events during the 2.1 update to Honkai Star Rail. Here's a quick summary of these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 2.1:

Vignettes in a Cup

Here you'll find yourself working as a drinksmith at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Help the manager, Siobhan, mix a variety of drinks for the monstrous customers. You'll need to adjust the flavour, while adding decorations and different ingredients, without forgetting to listen to the customer's troubles!

Image credit: HoYoverse

The more customers you serve, the more revenue level upgrades you'll gain and, in turn, rewards. Eventually you'll have the chance to unlock a 4-Star character. Based off the 2.1 livesteam, this character could be Gallagher, Misha, Xueyi, Hanya, Guinaifen, Luka, Lynx or Yukong.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Tides of War: Untainted Childhood Memories Passionate-Heart Burning-Soul Ultimate Collection

Now that's a long event name, so let's just call it Tides of War. This is a battle focused event where you rack up Grit Value as you fight, doing so will eventually allow you to reach the ultimate Grit Phase. Here you'll gain a 'Might Unleashed' moment which brings with it some powerful boosts. You'll have to pick your team carefully to make sure you benefit from the right boosts to unleash these strong attacks!

Image credit: HoYoverse

Cosmodyssey

Cosmodyssey is the first one year anniversary event occuring in Honkai: Star Rail and sees you playing a board game inspired by past locations in the game.

Every day you'll be able to roll the dice which will result in different things happening across the game and, as you play, you'll be able to collect Trailblaze Funds. These funds can be handed over to Pom-Pom for a variety of rewards. Though Trailblaze Funds can also be used to purchase things on the board like houses. That's not all though - you can even send characters out on assignments and encounter chance events. Remember, this is a board game, so, if you make a choice you don't like, you can reroll your dice.

Image credit: HoYoverse

There's also a selection of mini-games within this event, including the Windfall Slot Machine and Cookie Bakery, and you can do some Interastral Peace Shopping. (Don't forget about the personality test either. There's a lot going on in Cosmodyssey.)

Image credit: HoYoverse

One-Year Anniversary Special Event

You'll be able to enjoy a variety of bonuses during the One-Year Anniversary Special Event. This includes triple rewards from a special version of the Realm of the Strange and Planar Fissure events.

There will also be a Festive Gifts event running during the anniversary. By logging into Honkai Star Rail every day for seven days, you'll be able to earn a total of 20 Star Rail Special Passes for free. On top of that, on 26th April, every player will get 1,600 Stellar Jade via the mail.

Finally, the First-Time Top-Up Bonuses on the Oneiric Pouch will be reset once 2.1 releases.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 2.1!