Honkai Star Rail Gallagher materials, kit, and Eidolons

Gallagher is a 4-Star Fire character of The Abundance path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.1.

While Gallagher will likely be featured as one of the boosted 4-Star characters on either Acheron or Aventurine's Banners, he will eventually be added to the standard Banner in Honkai: Star Rail after 2.1, and also occasionally feature on future Banners as one of the boosted 4-Stars again.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Gallagher's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Gallagher's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Gallagher's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher kit

Gallagher is a 4-Star Fire character of The Abundance path who scales off attack and Break Effect and heals with his Skill, and by allies attacking enemies with his special Besotted state implanted in them. He also increases Break Effect, reduces enemes' attack, and takes an extra turn after using his Ultimate.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Gallagher's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Abundance.

: The Abundance. Rarity : 4-Star.

: 4-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Normal Basic Attack : Corkage Fee - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Gallagher's attack to a single enemy.

: Corkage Fee - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Gallagher's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack : Nectar Blitz - Gallagher deals Fire damage equal to 125% of his attack to a single enemy and reduces this enemy's attack by 10%, which lasts for two turns.

: Nectar Blitz - Gallagher deals Fire damage equal to 125% of his attack to a single enemy and reduces this enemy's attack by 10%, which lasts for two turns. Skill : Special Brew - Gallagher immediately heals one ally for 200 HP.

: Special Brew - Gallagher immediately heals one ally for 200 HP. Ultimate : Champagne Etiquette - Gallagher inflicts Besotted on all enemies, which lasts for two turns. At the same time. Gallagher deals Fire damage equal to 75% of his attack to all enemies, and enhances his next Basic Attack to Nectar Blitz.

: Champagne Etiquette - Gallagher inflicts Besotted on all enemies, which lasts for two turns. At the same time. Gallagher deals Fire damage equal to 75% of his attack to all enemies, and enhances his next Basic Attack to Nectar Blitz. Talent (passive ability) : Tipsy Tussle - The Besotted state increases the Break Damage that targets receive by 6%, and every time a Besotted target is attacked by an ally, the attacker heals 65 HP.

: Tipsy Tussle - The Besotted state increases the Break Damage that targets receive by 6%, and every time a Besotted target is attacked by an ally, the attacker heals 65 HP. Technique (overworld ability) : Artisan Elixir - Gallagher immediately attacks the enemy and deals Fire damage equal to 50% of his attack, inflicting Besotted on all enemies. This lasts for two turns.

: Artisan Elixir - Gallagher immediately attacks the enemy and deals Fire damage equal to 50% of his attack, inflicting Besotted on all enemies. This lasts for two turns. Bonus Trace 1 : Novel Concoction - Increases Gallagher's Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to 30% of his Break Effect, up to a maximum increase of 75%.

: Novel Concoction - Increases Gallagher's Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to 30% of his Break Effect, up to a maximum increase of 75%. Bonus Trace 2 : Organic Yeast - Immediately advances Gallagher's Action Forward by 100% after he uses his Ultimate.

: Organic Yeast - Immediately advances Gallagher's Action Forward by 100% after he uses his Ultimate. Bonus Trace 3: Bottoms Up - When Gallagher uses Nectar Blitz to attack enemies that are in the Besotted state, the HP Restore effect of his talent for this attack applies to other allies as well.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher Ascension materials

Raging Heart. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Gallagher Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Raging Heart and Dream-based materials for Gallagher to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Gallagher Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x12 Dream Collection Component

x13 Dream Flow Valve

x12 Dream Making Engine

x50 Raging Heart

246,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Gallagher Ascension materials you need per level:

Gallagher Ascension level Gallagher Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x4 Dream Collection Component 3,200 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x8 Dream Collection Component 6,400 None Level 40 x5 Dream Flow Valve, x2 Raging Heart 12,800 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x8 Dream Flow Valve, x5 Raging Heart 32,000 None Level 60 x5 Dream Making Engine, x15 Raging Heart 64,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x7 Dream Making Engine, x28 Raging Heart 128,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Gallagher's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher Trace materials

Alien Tree Seed. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Gallagher you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Gallagher it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Alien Tree Seed and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Gallagher Trace Materials you need are:

x5 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x12 Alien Tree Seed

x28 Dream Collection Component

x42 Dream Flow Valve

x42 Dream Making Engine

x54 Nourishing Honey

x105 Myriad Fruit

2.4 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Gallagher's materials could change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Gallagher from Warping on Banners with him in it, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Gallagher's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Salty Dog (E1) : Gallagher regenerates 20 energy when he enters battle, and his Effect Resistance increases by 50%.

: Gallagher regenerates 20 energy when he enters battle, and his Effect Resistance increases by 50%. Lion's Tail (E2) : Increases Gallagher's Break Damage dealt to targets in the Besotted state by 8%.

: Increases Gallagher's Break Damage dealt to targets in the Besotted state by 8%. Corpse Reviver (E3) : Increases the level of Gallagher's Skill by two with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10.

: Increases the level of Gallagher's Skill by two with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 10. Last Word (E4) : Increases turn duration for the Besotted state inflicted by Gallagher's Ultimate for one turn.

: Increases turn duration for the Besotted state inflicted by Gallagher's Ultimate for one turn. Death in the Afternoon (E5) : Increases the level of Gallagher's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Gallagher's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum Upgrade Level of 15. Blood and Sand (E6): Increases Gallagher's Break Effect by 20% and his Weakness Break Efficiency by 20%.

Good luck levelling up Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail!