Wiglett and Wugtrio, its evolution, from Gen 9 have debuted in Pokémon Go as part of the World of Wonders season.

Despite looking very much like Diglett, Wiglett is not a regional variant like Alolan Diglett and instead is its own Pokémon. In keeping with this, and its own lore, Wiglett can only be caught in a very specific Pokémon Go biome.

So read on to learn how to get Wiglett in Pokémon Go, so you can evolve it into Wugtrio and add more entries to your Pokédex.

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get Wiglett in Pokémon Go This background means you're in a beach biome. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Wiglett only spawns in the beach biome of Pokémon Go, so, if you want to catch a Wiglett, then you need to visit one of these biomes. A good way to check whether you're in the right location is to attempt to catch any Pokémon - if the background for this Pokémon is a beach, then you're in the right place! Keep in mind though that Wiglett is a rare spawn, so you'll want to watch your Pokémon radar in the bottom right-hand corner carefully. Despite living right next to a beach, I've only encountered one Wiglett so far personally. (Haven't even had one appear on the Pokémon radar at three in the morning...) If you don't live near a beach, or want to check whether a nearby location counts as a beach biome, try using the OSM tool, pasting the code below and clicking 'Run'. Just make sure you're looking at the area you want to beach biome check before running the code! [out:json][timeout:25];

// gather results

nwr["natural"="beach"]({{bbox}});

// print results

[out:json][timeout:25];

// gather results

nwr["natural"="beach"]({{bbox}});

// print results

out geom; Thank you to InsaneNutter from reddit for said code. As you can see on the screenshot below, certain in-land locations do count as beach biomes in Pokémon Go so it's worth checking if there's a Wiglett spawn site near you. Credit to InsaneNutter on The Silph Road subreddit. Image credit: OSM Tool