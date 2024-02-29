Pokémon Go World of Wonders hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal spawns and end date

World of Wonders is the fourteenth game-wide season of Pokémon Go. Technically it's the Season of World of Wonders, but that's quite the mouthful...

During this season, you'll be able to complete the World of Wonders Special Research quest to add Poipole, a new Ultra Beast, to your Pokémon Go collection. There will also be the regular rotation of different events and other new Pokémon releases too!

Like past seasons, World of Wonders includes changes to the egg pools, seasonal spawns and which Pokémon are appearing in the northern and southern hemisphere.

On this page:

Pokémon Go World of Wonders end date: When will the Season of World of Wonders end? World of Wonders has a start time of Friday 1st March at 10am (local time) and it will end on Saturday 1st June at 10am (local time). Season 18 of the Go Battle League will be running throughout this time period, containing as always, the three leagues and a selection of special cups. Image credit: Niantic

World of Wonders bonuses in Pokémon Go There are three raid-themed bonuses running throughout the World of Wonders event in Pokémon Go, with the first being that you can earn one extra free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gyms. The amount of XP you can earn from one and three-star raids, including Shadow Raids, has also been increased for the duration of World of Wonders. Finally, the damage your Pokémon deal will be increased if you're participating in a raid with Friends. The Research Breakthrough encounter rewards have also changed for World of Wonders. Once again, there are multiple Pokémon on offer and it's important to note that this lineup won't change until the next season. From Friday 1st March to Saturday 1st June, you'll have the chance of encountering either Hisuian Sneasel, Furfrou, Goomy, Sandygast, Jangmo-o and Dubwool. Image credit: Niantic

World of Wonders roadmap in Pokémon Go World of Wonders begins with bringing a new season-long Special Research quest to Pokémon Go. Completing the World of Wonders Special Research will eventually lead you to catching Poipole - one of the Ultra Beasts. You won't be able to do this straight away though as, like past season-long research quests, the challenges will be released in sets throughout World of Wonders. To catch Poipole, make sure you unlock its quest by playing Pokémon Go at least once between Friday 1st March at 10am (local time) and Saturday 1st June at 9:59am (local time). As long as the quest is unlocked, you'll be able to complete it after the World of Wonders season ends! Poipole won't be the only new Pokémon arriving during World of Wonders though and, while most remain a mystery, we do know that Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge are on their way! World of Wonders first event is Charged-Up Research Day on Sunday 3rd March from 2pm to 5pm (local time). You'll be able to complete event-exclusive field research tasks during this event to earn encounters with Electric-types like Chinchou, Electrike and Joltik. The wild will also be overrun with Electric Pokémon like Pikachu, Emolga and Pawmi. Plus, if you feel like parting with some money, there will be a pay-to-play Timed Research quest to complete. Image credit: Niantic After this comes the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event running from Tuesday 5th March at 10am (local time) to Monday 11th March at 8pm (local time). This event celebrates the new Pokémon Horizons anime, which Eurogamer previewed last year. It sees the release of Charcadet, Armarouge, Ceruledge and Cap's Hat Pikachu to Pokémon Go. Image credit: Niantic Below you'll find all of the currently confirmed events for World of Wonders so far: Charged-Up Research Day - Sunday 3rd March (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Sunday 3rd March (2pm to 5pm local time) Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event - Tuesday 5th March to Monday 11th March

- Tuesday 5th March to Monday 11th March Weather Week - Thursday 14th March to Monday 18th March

- Thursday 14th March to Monday 18th March March Community Day - Saturday 16th March (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Saturday 16th March (2pm to 5pm local time) Raid Day: Primal Kyogre - Sunday 17th March (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Sunday 17th March (2pm to 5pm local time) Raid Day: Primal Groudon - Saturday 23rd March (2pm to 5pm local time)

- Saturday 23rd March (2pm to 5pm local time) Verdant Wonders and Zarude Ticketed Event - Thursday 21st March to Monday 25th March

- Thursday 21st March to Monday 25th March World of Wonders: Taken Over - Wednesday 27th March to Sunday 31st March

- Wednesday 27th March to Sunday 31st March Shadow Mewtwo Returns! - Saturday 30th March to Sunday 31st March

- Saturday 30th March to Sunday 31st March April Community Day Classic - Sunday 7th April

- Sunday 7th April April Community Day - Saturday 20th April

- Saturday 20th April May Community Day - Sunday 19th May At the time of writing, a number of the Community Day events are yet to have their spotlighted Pokémon confirmed. They will be announced, however, closer to the release dates. Season 18 of the Go Battle League will also be running throughout World of Wonders. The following Pokémon have been confirmed for five-star raids so far: Tapu Koko - Friday 1st March to Thursday 14th March

- Friday 1st March to Thursday 14th March Regice - Thursday 14th March to Thursday 21st March

- Thursday 14th March to Thursday 21st March Tapu Lele - Thursday 21st March to Thursday 4th April Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei and Shadow Suicune will also be making appearances in five-star Shadow Raids during World of Wonders, starting with Shadow Raikou in March. Image credit: Niantic Meanwhile, the following Mega Raids have been confirmed: Mega Sceptile - Friday 1st March to Thursday 14th March

- Friday 1st March to Thursday 14th March Mega Tyranitar - Thursday 14th March to Thursday 21st March

- Thursday 14th March to Thursday 21st March Mega Venusaur - Thursday 21st March to Thursday 4th April Here are the Spotlight Hour Pokémon and bonuses for March: Pawmi and double evolution XP - Tuesday 5th March

- Tuesday 5th March Nidoran (Female) and double catch Stardust - Tuesday 12th March

- Tuesday 12th March Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt and Hippopotas and double catch XP - Tuesday 19th March

- Tuesday 19th March Hoppip and double catch candy - Tuesday 26th March There will also be a new collection of stickers to collect and use throughout World of Wonders as always. Finally, you'll be able to purchase the Wonder Ticket from the in-game store during World of Wonders. Doing so will grant you access to three Timed Research quests which will reward you with Pokémon encounters, items and avatar clothing. Keep in mind that you must complete all three quests before Friday 14th June at 8pm (local time), because, even with that extra post-World-of-Wonders time, the rewards will vanish forever if not claimed. The World of Wonders will soon be arriving in Pokémon Go. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

World of Wonders hemisphere Pokémon, seasonal and biome spawn changes World of Wonders brings changes to which Pokémon spawn in the northern and southern hemispheres, including which creatures appear in the Pokémon Go biomes: Area Pokémon Northern Hemipshere Hisuian Growlithe

Mawile

Bagon

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Litleo Southern Hemipshere Hisuian Voltorb

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Skarmory

Larvitar

Electrike Cities Togetic

Gardevoir

Delcatty

Gulpin

Stunky

Purrloin

Scraggy Forests Jumpluff

Absol

Elgyem

Phantump

Dewpider

Fomantis

Pawmi Mountains Magcargo

Phanpy

Nosepass

Medicham

Duskull

Carbink

Noibat Beaches and Water Quagsire

Shuckle

Surskit

Clamperl

Inkay

Clauncher

Tadbulb This includes a number of changes to the egg pools, but it should be noted that these lists are incomplete. Certain in-game events also change the egg pools for a limited time period. There's also been a notable change to how the 7km egg pool works with the World of Wonders' release. Now any 7km egg you earn via the Gift Exchange on Routes will have a different egg pool compared to the ones you receive from opening Gifts normally. Egg Pokémon 2km Togepi

Gothita

Solosis

Larvesta

Fletchling 5km Lickitung

Sableye

Roggenrola

Larvesta

Skrelp 5km Adventure Sync Gligar

Mantyke

Tirtouga

Archen

Phantump 7km eggs Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch'd

Paldean Wooper

Galarian Stunfisk 7km from Routes Hisuian Growlithe

Paldean Wooper

Hisuian Sneasel

Pawniard

Vullaby 10km Larvesta

Goomy

Turtonator

Frigibax

Charcadet after 8pm (local time) on Monday 11th March 10km Adventure Sync Dratini

Deino

Goomy

Turtonator

Jangmo-o