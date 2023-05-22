Pokémon Go Shadow Raids, including how Shadow Raids work, enraged Pokémon and Shadow Raid restrictions

Shadow Raids are the third type of raid to be introduced in Pokémon Go, alongside the traditional raid system and Mega Raids.

A Shadow Raid occurs when Team Go Rocket has invaded a Gym as part of their continued effort to take over the Pokémon Go world. You’ll face Shadow Pokémon during these raids and it will become an enraged Pokémon during said fight.

There are also a number of Shadow Raid restrictions you should be aware of before you plan on tackling one of these fights in Pokémon Go.

What are Shadow Raids and how do Shadow Raids work in Pokémon Go? Shadow Raids in Pokémon Go allow you to team up with other trainers to battle a Shadow Raid Boss, which is a Shadow Pokémon similar to the ones you traditionally catch by defeating members of Team Go Rocket. Like traditional raids, Shadow Raids are divided into three strength categories - one-star, three-star and five-star - which helps determine how many trainers you need to defeat it. One being the weakest Raid Boss and five being the strongest. You will also get the chance to catch the Shadow Pokémon if you defeat it and receive a number of Premier Balls to do. To partake in a Shadow Raid, you must first find a Gym which has been invaded by Team Go Rocket. You can do this by checking your 'Nearby Raid' menu - any Shadow Raid Pokémon or Eggs will have a purple flame behind it - or finding any Gyms which are now coloured black and, if a Shadow Raid is active, have the Team Rocket 'R' floating above them. You may find members of Team Go Rocket - from Grunts to Leaders and maybe even Giovanni himself - appearing as you draw closer to a Shadow Raid if you’re in range. Once you’re at the Shadow Raid, join it like you would any other raid - keeping in mind that Shadow Raids do use Raid Passes. You will then battle the Shadow Pokémon Raid Boss in exactly the same way as you would a normal Raid Boss. The only difference occurs when you’re battling either a three-star or five-star Shadow Raid Boss, because these Pokémon can become enraged. Read the section below if you’d like to learn more about enraged Pokémon. If you successfully win the raid, you’ll earn a collection of rewards, including Shadow Shards, and get the chance to catch the Shadow Pokémon you were fighting. If you lose, however, you’ll have to put up with some Team Rocket gloating.