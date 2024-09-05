Pokémon Go Dynamax, including how to Dynamax and get Dynamax Pokémon

Dynamax in Pokémon Go refers to a new mechanic which sees your Pokémon grow to ginormous size for a short period of time in battle.

It took nearly five years for Dynamaxing to make its way into Pokémon Go after first debuting in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch, but now you can finally see your Pokémon take on enormous forms. So tall, in fact, little clouds appear around their heads. There's a host of Dynamax Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go and hopefully we'll see more arrive soon.

At the time of writing, however, it's important to note that the Dynamax mechanic hasn't been fully released in Pokémon Go yet. This will occur on Tuesday 10th September when Max Battles are released.

It's still a good idea to look at everything Dynamax in Pokémon Go - from how to Dynamax to how to get Dynamax Pokémon to Max Moves.

How to Dynamax in Pokémon Go Since we're still waiting on the release of Max Battles occurring on Tuesday 10th September, I can't go into proper detail on how to Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go. (Don't worry, I will be updating this page once the feature is properly live.) Luckily though a recent Pokémon Go blog post has given us some ideas on how the feature will work. From what we're gathered from the blog post, Dynamax Pokémon can be used in Max Battles. When a Dynamax Pokémon uses Fast and Charged attacks on a Power Spot Boss during these fights will cause a metre at the top of the screen to gradually fill. Once this metre is completely full, you'll be able to Dynamax your Pokémon for three turns and, during this time, you can use Max Moves, which we cover in more detail in the section below. Once these three turns are finished, your Pokémon will return to its normal form. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether you'll be able to Dynamax your Pokémon for a second time. Image credit: Niantic

Max Moves in Pokémon Go explained Max Moves in Pokémon Go refers to the three attacks Dynamax Pokémon have access to while Dynamaxing for three turns. These moves are: Attack - An attack based upon the Dynamaxed Pokémon's type. This move's name will also change depending on the Pokémon's type; Wooloo, for example, is a Normal-type Pokémon, so the attack is called Max Strike.

An attack based upon the Dynamaxed Pokémon's type. This move's name will also change depending on the Pokémon's type; Wooloo, for example, is a Normal-type Pokémon, so the attack is called Max Strike. Max Guard - Reduces damage from the Power Spot Boss.

Reduces damage from the Power Spot Boss. Max Spirit - Heals both your Pokémon and your allies. While you'll have access to the attack from the moment you catch a Dynamax Pokémon, both Max Spirit and Max Guard have to be unlocked. You can also level up all three of these Max Powers to increase the amount of power they hold. Image credit: Niantic How to level up and unlock Max Moves Levelling up and unlocking Max Moves requires both Max Particles and Candy for the Pokémon who's moves you wish to improve. This means you'll need Wooloo Candy if you want to improve a Dynamax Wooloo's Max Moves. As an added bonus, you'll receive XP every time you level up or unlock a Max Move. Based on Dynamax Wooloo, both Max Spirit and Max Guard cost 400 Max Particles and 50 candy to unlock. This means you'll need 800 Max Particles and 100 Candy to access a Dynamax Pokémon's full Max Moveset. You'll also receive 4,000 XP for every Max Move you unlock and these moves will be available to this Pokémon forever. Left: Unlocking a Max Move. | Right: Levelling up a Max Move. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Each Max Move has three separate levels referred to as, believe it or not, One, Two and Three. Every move starts at Level One, so it only needs to level up twice to reach its max level. The cost of levelling up a Max Move is also the same no matter the move. Levelling up one Max Move from Level One to Level Two costs 600 Max Particles and 100 Candy for the Dynamax Pokémon you're currently improving. Reaching Level Three, however, costs 800 Max Particles and 40 Candy XL for the Dynamax Pokémon you're trying to approve. You will earn 6,000 XP for levelling up a Max Move. (Again, this is based upon a Dynamax Wooloo.)

Dynamax Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go Since Dynamax Pokémon can be evolved, there are currently four Dynamax Pokémon available in Pokémon Go: Skwovet

Greedent (Evolve Skwovet using 50 Skwovet Candy)

Wooloo

Dubwool (Evolve Wooloo using 50 Wooloo Candy) Keep in mind that you can only obtain a Greedent and Dubwool with the ability to Dynamax if you evolve a Skwovet or Wooloo with said ability. Image credit: Niantic This list will expanded on Tuesday 10th September when Max Battles will be released and the following Pokémon will be in the battles alongside Skwovet and Wooloo: Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle Again, since Dynamax Pokémon can evolve, you'll also be able to obtain an Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmeleon, Charizard, Wartortle and Blastoise with the Dynamax ability. Just remember to have the candy available for their evolutions!