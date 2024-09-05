Pokémon Go Dynamax, including how to Dynamax and get Dynamax Pokémon
Including how to level up Max Moves.
Dynamax in Pokémon Go refers to a new mechanic which sees your Pokémon grow to ginormous size for a short period of time in battle.
It took nearly five years for Dynamaxing to make its way into Pokémon Go after first debuting in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch, but now you can finally see your Pokémon take on enormous forms. So tall, in fact, little clouds appear around their heads. There's a host of Dynamax Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go and hopefully we'll see more arrive soon.
At the time of writing, however, it's important to note that the Dynamax mechanic hasn't been fully released in Pokémon Go yet. This will occur on Tuesday 10th September when Max Battles are released.
It's still a good idea to look at everything Dynamax in Pokémon Go - from how to Dynamax to how to get Dynamax Pokémon to Max Moves.
On this page:
How to Dynamax in Pokémon Go
Since we're still waiting on the release of Max Battles occurring on Tuesday 10th September, I can't go into proper detail on how to Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go. (Don't worry, I will be updating this page once the feature is properly live.) Luckily though a recent Pokémon Go blog post has given us some ideas on how the feature will work.
From what we're gathered from the blog post, Dynamax Pokémon can be used in Max Battles. When a Dynamax Pokémon uses Fast and Charged attacks on a Power Spot Boss during these fights will cause a metre at the top of the screen to gradually fill. Once this metre is completely full, you'll be able to Dynamax your Pokémon for three turns and, during this time, you can use Max Moves, which we cover in more detail in the section below.
Once these three turns are finished, your Pokémon will return to its normal form. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether you'll be able to Dynamax your Pokémon for a second time.
How to get Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go
The main way you'll be able to get Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go is by defeating them in Max Battles and capturing them after successfully defeating them. Just like in a raid! At the time of writing, however, we're still waiting for Max Battles to be released on Tuesday 10th September. I will be updating this page once Max Battles are released!
Despite this, we do have an idea on how Max Battles will work thanks to a recent Pokémon Go blog post. Firstly, you will need at least one Dynamax Pokémon in your team to partake in a Max Battle at Power Spots and can do so alongside three other players. This means four players can partake in one Max Battle at a time. Max Battles can also only be attended in-person so, very sadly, no Remote Raid Passes. You'll also need to collect Max Particles to join the battle, but they're only consumed if you win. Once you successfully defeat the Dynamax Pokémon, also called a Power Spot Boss, you'll get the chance to catch it.
According to the same Pokémon Go blog and in-game Power Spot tutorial, Dynamax Pokémon may also appear in the wild around a Power Spot. Though we're waiting until Max Battles are live in-game to determine how exactly this spawning works.
Yet, this doesn't mean you can't start collecting Dynamax Pokémon! Currently, there are two ways in which you can earn Dynamax Pokémon. We highly recommend doing so as well, because you'll need at least one Dynamax Pokémon to compete in any Max Battle.
The first method is by progressing through the 'To the Max!' special research quest. Completing the first step will earn you an encounter with a Dynamax Wooloo, while the second step earns you an encounter with a Dynamax Skwovet.
The second method involves collecting 100 Max Particles and, after doing so, you'll earn an encounter with a Dynamax Wooloo. It's important to note that posts on The Silph Road subreddit suggest that this feature may be bugged. Personally, I received this encounter the day after Max Particles were released (Thursday 5th September) after collecting the 300 Max Particles tied to walking 2km and having already collected over 800 Max Particles. Due to this, we recommend trying to collect 1,000 or over Max Particles to see if you receive this second Wooloo encounter, but don't be surprised if it doesn't appear.
Finally, let's establish two important facts about Dynmax Pokémon in Pokémon Go - namely that you can evolve and trade Dynamax Pokémon. This means, as nutjitsu_dev proves over on The Silph Road subreddit, you can get a Lucky Dynamax Pokémon. With that out of the way, it's time to take a look at Max Moves and how they work.
The Max Out Season is here! It begins with the GO All Out event, which has brought us new Gen 8 Pokémon, including Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble, and the Galar Calling quest. Max Battles and Dynamax Pokémon are slowly making their way into Pokémon Go. You can now visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Max Moves in Pokémon Go explained
Max Moves in Pokémon Go refers to the three attacks Dynamax Pokémon have access to while Dynamaxing for three turns. These moves are:
- Attack - An attack based upon the Dynamaxed Pokémon's type. This move's name will also change depending on the Pokémon's type; Wooloo, for example, is a Normal-type Pokémon, so the attack is called Max Strike.
- Max Guard - Reduces damage from the Power Spot Boss.
- Max Spirit - Heals both your Pokémon and your allies.
While you'll have access to the attack from the moment you catch a Dynamax Pokémon, both Max Spirit and Max Guard have to be unlocked. You can also level up all three of these Max Powers to increase the amount of power they hold.
How to level up and unlock Max Moves
Levelling up and unlocking Max Moves requires both Max Particles and Candy for the Pokémon who's moves you wish to improve. This means you'll need Wooloo Candy if you want to improve a Dynamax Wooloo's Max Moves. As an added bonus, you'll receive XP every time you level up or unlock a Max Move.
Based on Dynamax Wooloo, both Max Spirit and Max Guard cost 400 Max Particles and 50 candy to unlock. This means you'll need 800 Max Particles and 100 Candy to access a Dynamax Pokémon's full Max Moveset. You'll also receive 4,000 XP for every Max Move you unlock and these moves will be available to this Pokémon forever.
Each Max Move has three separate levels referred to as, believe it or not, One, Two and Three. Every move starts at Level One, so it only needs to level up twice to reach its max level. The cost of levelling up a Max Move is also the same no matter the move.
Levelling up one Max Move from Level One to Level Two costs 600 Max Particles and 100 Candy for the Dynamax Pokémon you're currently improving. Reaching Level Three, however, costs 800 Max Particles and 40 Candy XL for the Dynamax Pokémon you're trying to approve. You will earn 6,000 XP for levelling up a Max Move. (Again, this is based upon a Dynamax Wooloo.)
Dynamax Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go
Since Dynamax Pokémon can be evolved, there are currently four Dynamax Pokémon available in Pokémon Go:
- Skwovet
- Greedent (Evolve Skwovet using 50 Skwovet Candy)
- Wooloo
- Dubwool (Evolve Wooloo using 50 Wooloo Candy)
Keep in mind that you can only obtain a Greedent and Dubwool with the ability to Dynamax if you evolve a Skwovet or Wooloo with said ability.
This list will expanded on Tuesday 10th September when Max Battles will be released and the following Pokémon will be in the battles alongside Skwovet and Wooloo:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
Again, since Dynamax Pokémon can evolve, you'll also be able to obtain an Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmeleon, Charizard, Wartortle and Blastoise with the Dynamax ability. Just remember to have the candy available for their evolutions!
What are Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon?
Introduced for the first time in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch as a Gen 8 mechanic, Dynamax is the name given to a temporary transformation Pokémon can undertake, which sees them growing to a massive size. They also take on a reddish hue and gain little clouds around their heads just to make sure you know they're super big now.
Dynamaxing a Pokémon lasts for three turns and, during this time, they gain access to a different moveset referred to as Max Moves. These attacks have slightly different abilities compared to the Pokémon's moveset.
Gigantamax refers to Pokémon who take on a different form when Dynamaxing, such as Pikachu returning to its original and better chubby form from the 90s (the best Pikachu) and Meowth becoming long cat. Not every Pokémon has a Gigantamax form though, so don't be surprised if your new Dynamax Pokémon just transforms into a slightly bigger version of itself. In fact, while 32 Pokémon have the ability to Gigantamax, there are 33 Gigantamax forms since each Urshifu style - Single Strike and Rapid Strike - have their own unique Gigantamax form despite technically being the same Pokémon.
In Pokémon Sword and Shield, Gigantamax Pokémon also have a unique move known as a G-Max move, but, at the time of writing, we haven't heard whether these will be arriving in Pokémon Go.
Good luck using Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go!