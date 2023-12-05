Pokémon Go Gift Exchange and how to exchange a gift with Mateo explained

Gift Exchange offers you the chance to swap a Gift with another Pokémon Go player at the end of a Route.

Since the Pokémon Go player you're exchanging a Gift with is randomly selected, you may find yourself exchanging Gifts with someone on the other side of the globe. Due to this, you may even gain progress towards new Vivillion patterns - though that element of randomness is always in play.

Below we walk you through how to use Gift Exchange in Pokémon Go, as well as covering how to exchange a gift with Mateo for the A Route to New Friendships special research quest.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube