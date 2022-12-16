Pokémon Go Vivillon map, Vivillon patterns and how to get Scatterbug explained

Vivillon, along with its pre-evolutions Scatterbug and Spewpa from Gen 6, were released in Pokémon Go during the Season of Mythical Wishes.

There’s also a wide range of Vivillon patterns to collect in Pokémon Go and, to help you catch them all, we’ve included a Vivillon region map.

Before you can start showing off your Vivillions, however, you first need to know how to get Scatterbug!

How to get Scatterbug in Pokémon Go If you want to catch a Scatterbug in Pokémon Go, then first you need to have a collection of friends who regularly send Gifts in your Friends List. Once you receive a Gift, you must pin the Postcard which accompanies it before opening the Gift. This is done by pressing the little pin button which sits next to the ‘Open’ button when you view the postcard. Make sure you pin the Gifts! Pinning a Postcard will add progress to the Vivillon sub-medal associated with the region the Postcard came from. So if you pin a Postcard from a PokéStop in the UK, then you will gain progress on the Garden Vivillon pattern sub-medal. Remember - you can only pin a postcard before opening a Gift, so, if you forgot to do so, you won’t earn progress for the Postcard’s associated Vivillon pattern. You can use the Vivillon Collector medal to keep track of the patterns you've collected. You’ll earn a Scatterbug encounter after you’ve pinned a specific number of Postcards from a Vivillon pattern’s associated region. The number of required pinned Postcards rises every time you unlock a Scatterbug encounter. If, for example, this is your first time encountering the Garden Vivillon pattern, you will need to pin three Postcards from one of its regions, which are the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. For your next Garden Vivillon pattern, you will need to pin nine Postcards from these regions. You can also track your progress by selecting the Vivillon Collector medal from the avatar screen and scrolling down to find the individual sub-medal for each Vivillon pattern. Once you’ve reached the required amount of pinned Postcards, you’ll receive a notification informing you which Vivillon pattern you’ve unlocked a medal for. By selecting ‘OK,’ you’ll begin the Scatterbug encounter. This is quite useful, because it means you don’t have to find Scatterbug on the overworld map! Pin Postcards from different regions to unlock Scatterbug encounters. You’ll also notice that the pattern the Scatterbug is associated with will be highlighted above its evolution button. This will help you decide which ones you wish to evolve, but what does this evolution require?

How to get Spewpa and Vivillon in Pokémon Go To evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa in Pokémon Go, you will need 25 Scatterbug Candy. After this you’ll need an additional 100 Scatterbug Candy to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon. Unlike its past evolutions, Vivillon is a bug and flying-type. (Credit: pokemon.com) Since you can’t get Scatterbug like you would a regular wild Pokémon, we highly recommend always using Pinap Berries when catching it. This will double the amount of catch candy you receive! You can also bank your Scatterbug encounter, so you can catch them during double catch candy events, like certain Spotlight Hours or Community Days. Using Pinap Berries during events with this bonus will further increase the amount of candy you receive. It’s also a good idea to have Scatterbug as your buddy Pokémon, because it will earn one candy for every 1km you walk with it. Finally, always remember to pin the Postcards before opening Gifts to earn more Scatterbug encounters.