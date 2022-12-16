Pokémon Go Vivillon map, Vivillon patterns and how to get Scatterbug explained

Pokémon Go Vivillon map, Vivillon patterns and how to get Scatterbug explainedHow to grow your Vivillon collection.
Vivillon, along with its pre-evolutions Scatterbug and Spewpa from Gen 6, were released in Pokémon Go during the Season of Mythical Wishes.
There’s also a wide range of Vivillon patterns to collect in Pokémon Go and, to help you catch them all, we’ve included a Vivillon region map.
Before you can start showing off your Vivillions, however, you first need to know how to get Scatterbug!
How to get Scatterbug in Pokémon Go
If you want to catch a Scatterbug in Pokémon Go, then first you need to have a collection of friends who regularly send Gifts in your Friends List.
Once you receive a Gift, you must pin the Postcard which accompanies it before opening the Gift. This is done by pressing the little pin button which sits next to the ‘Open’ button when you view the postcard.
Pinning a Postcard will add progress to the Vivillon sub-medal associated with the region the Postcard came from. So if you pin a Postcard from a PokéStop in the UK, then you will gain progress on the Garden Vivillon pattern sub-medal.
Remember - you can only pin a postcard before opening a Gift, so, if you forgot to do so, you won’t earn progress for the Postcard’s associated Vivillon pattern.
You’ll earn a Scatterbug encounter after you’ve pinned a specific number of Postcards from a Vivillon pattern’s associated region. The number of required pinned Postcards rises every time you unlock a Scatterbug encounter.
If, for example, this is your first time encountering the Garden Vivillon pattern, you will need to pin three Postcards from one of its regions, which are the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. For your next Garden Vivillon pattern, you will need to pin nine Postcards from these regions.
You can also track your progress by selecting the Vivillon Collector medal from the avatar screen and scrolling down to find the individual sub-medal for each Vivillon pattern.
Once you’ve reached the required amount of pinned Postcards, you’ll receive a notification informing you which Vivillon pattern you’ve unlocked a medal for. By selecting ‘OK,’ you’ll begin the Scatterbug encounter. This is quite useful, because it means you don’t have to find Scatterbug on the overworld map!
You’ll also notice that the pattern the Scatterbug is associated with will be highlighted above its evolution button. This will help you decide which ones you wish to evolve, but what does this evolution require?
How to get Spewpa and Vivillon in Pokémon Go
To evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa in Pokémon Go, you will need 25 Scatterbug Candy. After this you’ll need an additional 100 Scatterbug Candy to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon.
Since you can’t get Scatterbug like you would a regular wild Pokémon, we highly recommend always using Pinap Berries when catching it. This will double the amount of catch candy you receive!
You can also bank your Scatterbug encounter, so you can catch them during double catch candy events, like certain Spotlight Hours or Community Days. Using Pinap Berries during events with this bonus will further increase the amount of candy you receive.
It’s also a good idea to have Scatterbug as your buddy Pokémon, because it will earn one candy for every 1km you walk with it.
Finally, always remember to pin the Postcards before opening Gifts to earn more Scatterbug encounters.
Pokémon Go Vivillon patterns listed
There are 18 Vivillon patterns for you to collect in Pokémon Go, with each one being connected to a selection of regions from around the world.
To collect all of the patterns, you need to become friends with players from around the globe and pin the postcards they send you from these different regions. This will earn you encounters with Scatterbugs which can evolve into different Vivillon patterns!
A good way to make friends from across the world in Pokémon Go is to ask for friend codes on The Silph Road subreddit or use apps like Poke Genie, where you’ll be connected with random players when partaking in Remote Raids.
Here are all the Vivillon patterns currently available in Pokémon Go and, in the section below, you’ll learn which regions they’re associated with:
- Archipelago
- Continental
- Elegant
- Garden
- High Plains
- Icy Snow
- Jungle
- Marine
- Meadow
- Modern
- Monsoon
- Ocean
- Polar
- River
- Sandstorm
- Savanna
- Sun
- Tundra
Vivillon regions and map in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the map showing which Vivillon patterns are associated with each region. This map can also be found in-game in both the Vivillon Pokédex entry and via the Vivillon Collector’s medal.
Here we’ve broken down the Vivillon regions into a table to make it clear which pattern is associated with which regions:
|Pattern
|Regions
|Archipelago
|Caribbean
South Africa
|Continental
|Argentina
Central Europe - Germany, Poland, Denmark
Central Asia
India
|Elegant
|Japan
|Garden
|UK
Ireland
New Zealand
|High Plains
|Western United States
Eastern Europe
|Icy Snow
|Greeland
Northern Canada
Northern Europe - Norway, Finland, Sweden
|Jungle
|Colombia
Northern South America
Central Africa
Indonesia
|Marine
|Chile
Greece
Eastern Europe - Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria
Spain
|Meadow
|Central Europe - France, Italy
|Modern
|Eastern United States
|Monsoon
|Southeast Asia
|Ocean
|Hawaii
Galapagos Islands
Madagascar
|Polar
|Alaska
Eastern Canada
Western Canada
Southern Argentina and Chile
Northern Europe - Norway, Sweden, Finland
|River
|North Africa - Egypt
South Africa
South Australia
|Sandstorm
|Middle East
|Savanna
|Brazil
North Australia
|Sun
|Mexico
Madagascar
|Tundra
|Iceland
Southern Norway
Sweden
North Japan
Good luck collecting Vivillon patterns in Pokémon Go!