The Seethewater Cave in Elden Ring is a location in Gelmir.

Once you've made your way through the poison, Mushroom Heads and Giant Miranda Sprout that block your path forwards in this Elden Ring cave you'll be faced with two bosses. You'll need to distract one while attacking the other, or you may find yourself getting overwhelmed.

Here's our Elden Ring Seethewater Cave walkthrough and how to beat the Seethewater Cave Kindred Rot Boss duo.

Elden Ring Seethewater Cave walkthrough

You will find the entrance to the east of Volcano Manor if you follow the path from the Site of Grace 'Seethewater River' (after the Abductor Virgins) to the north. You will need two Swordstone Keys to open it.

Here is the location on the map:

Activate the Site of Grace and follow the path deeper into the cave. Drop down and kill the two Leyndell Knights on the right by the campfire.

Drop once more and you will end up in a passage full of poison. Run along it and you can stand safely in the next room, but be careful: an enemy will plop down on you from above.

The corpse on the right leaves us 3x Poison Grease, while we run into some Mushroom Heads on the left.

Take the left passage at the fork and kill the rat family at the end. They are guarding 4x Lumps of Flesh.

Then follow the right passage to the southwest and kill the four mushroom heads marching around the rock pillar. On the left you will find a corpse with 1x Preserving Bolus in a dead end.

Follow the passage to the west and drop down. The left path leads past some rats to the ledge in the previous room, where you can pick up 1x Golden Rune (7).

The corridor to the southeast leads to a room with several Mushroom Heads and a Giant Miranda Sprout. They guard the Mushroom Armour set (consisting of head, body, arms and legs) and 1x Immunizing Cured Meat. Tip: The Mushroom set provides fabulous protection against the poison, so use it.

Then march back to the area where you just dropped. Take the remaining passage to the north and drop down. First onto the ledge with the rats guarding 10x Poisonbone Dart, then down to the bottom.

In the last tunnel before the boss, you can bag 1x Golden Rune (6) in the north-west direction. The other direction leads to the fog gate.

How to beat the Seethewater Cave Kindred of Rot boss duo in Elden Ring

Two Kindred of Rot are the bosses you'll face in the Seethewater Cave in Elden Ring.

These centipede-like creatures are already known from Caelid (for example from the Sellia Crystal Tunnel) and other regions.

They are not difficult opponents and their movesets are not very unusual, but together they can be quite annoying.

Take on one of them and try to knock him out of the race as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the other one's ranged attacks are particularly dangerous.

It's best to cast an incantation to distract one of them and take care of the other - in case you have problems with the boss fight.

Apart from that, there's not much else to say. Act moderately, keep an eye on the second sprout, then not too much can go wrong.

Your rewards for beating this duo are 10,000 Runes and the Kindred of Rot's Exultation talisman.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.