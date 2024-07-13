Pokémon Go Fusion, including how to get Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy explained

Fusion allows you to fuse together two Pokémon to create a whole new creature in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon in question are Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma who were released alongside the mechanic as part of Go Fest 2024.

As their names suggest, you'll need a Necrozma if you want to use Fusion in Pokémon Go, but this isn't the only requirement. Fusion also requires either a Solgaelo or Lunala, a tablespoon of Necrozma Candy, a dash of Cosmog Candy and then either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy. Fusion is worth the effort as it will grant you access to the Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effects.

So read on to learn everything about Fusion in Pokémon Go, including how to fuse Necrozma. We also take a look at how to get Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy, then how to separate Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wing Necrozma.

Fusion in Pokémon Go: How to fuse Necrozma To use Fusion in Pokémon Go you first need to ensure you have a Necrozma and either a Solgaleo or Lunala. (Though it's a good idea to have both Solgaleo and Lunala to ensure you have access to both Necrozma forms.) Without at least two of these Pokémon, and one must be a Necrozma, you've got no chance of creating a new creature via Fusion. Solgaleo and Lunala. Necrozma. There are a number of other requirements before you conduct a Fusion, but first we recommend deciding which Fusion you want to create. Fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo creates Dusk Mane Necrozma, while fusing Necrozma with Lunala creates Dawn Wings Necrozma. The two Fusions have different types - Dusk Mane being Psychic and Steel-type, while Dawn Wings is Psychic and Ghost. They also have different Adventure Effects, with Dusk Mane knowing Sunsteel Strike and Dawn Wings having Moongeist Beam. Both Pokemon will automatically learn the Adventure Effect attacks after being fused, so you don't need to worry about catching a Pokémon which already knows the move. Each Adventure Effect offers a different bonus when activated which you can learn more about on our Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect guide. After you've decided which Fusion you want to create, you'll also need to gather the following: Dusk Mane Necrozma - 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy

- 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy Dawn Wings Necrozma - 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Necrozma Candy can be earned from defeating Necrozma in a raid, while Cosmog Candy can be earned by defeating either Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma in a raid. You can, of course, earn additional Candy by using Rare Candy and by having Necrozma or a member of the Cosmog evolution line (Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala) as your buddy. If you're going the buddy route though, keep in mind that, since they're Legendary Pokémon, you'll have to walk 20km to earn a single piece of Candy. The good news, however, is that Fusion doesn't have a time limit and you can have multiple Necrozma Fusions of both types active at the same time. Think of Fusions like the Furfrou forms - once you've changed it, or in this case fused them, the Pokémon will remain this way forever unless you decide to make that change. So, if you only want to have one of each form, you only have to make the Candy and Fusion Energy investment twice. Image credit: Niantic Now you've gotten both the required Pokémon and resources, it's time to finally conduct a Fusion in Pokémon Go! To do so you first need to find a Necrozma in your Pokémon Storage and open its Summary page. There you'll find the option to 'Fuse' with either Solgaleo or Lunala above the option to 'Power up' your Pokémon. Simply select that option, followed by pressing 'Yes', and your Necrozma shall fuse with your chosen legendary and transform into a new Pokémon! You'll now be able to benefit from this Pokémon's Adventure Effect, have them as your buddy and use them in battle. You be able to choose whether you want to fuse with Solgaleo or Lunala. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic Remember - there's no time limit on Fusions, so Necrozma shall remain this way until you decide to separate it. You can also have multiple Fusions, of both Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings, active at the same time.

Featured attacks for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go explained Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma both have a featured attack in Pokémon Go; Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings. These are both Charged Attacks and, while they can be used in battle, both are also an Adventure Effect. Since we have a dedicated Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect guide (worth visiting if you'd like to learn about the benefits they offer), here we're going to focus on how much Power each move has in Trainer battles, Gyms and raids: Sunsteel Strike (Steel-type Charged Attack) - Dusk Mane Necrozma

