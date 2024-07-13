Pokémon Go Fusion, including how to get Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy explained
How to use Necrozma into its Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms.
Fusion allows you to fuse together two Pokémon to create a whole new creature in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon in question are Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma who were released alongside the mechanic as part of Go Fest 2024.
As their names suggest, you'll need a Necrozma if you want to use Fusion in Pokémon Go, but this isn't the only requirement. Fusion also requires either a Solgaelo or Lunala, a tablespoon of Necrozma Candy, a dash of Cosmog Candy and then either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy. Fusion is worth the effort as it will grant you access to the Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effects.
So read on to learn everything about Fusion in Pokémon Go, including how to fuse Necrozma. We also take a look at how to get Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy, then how to separate Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wing Necrozma.
On this page:
Fusion in Pokémon Go: How to fuse Necrozma
To use Fusion in Pokémon Go you first need to ensure you have a Necrozma and either a Solgaleo or Lunala. (Though it's a good idea to have both Solgaleo and Lunala to ensure you have access to both Necrozma forms.) Without at least two of these Pokémon, and one must be a Necrozma, you've got no chance of creating a new creature via Fusion.
There are a number of other requirements before you conduct a Fusion, but first we recommend deciding which Fusion you want to create. Fusing Necrozma with Solgaleo creates Dusk Mane Necrozma, while fusing Necrozma with Lunala creates Dawn Wings Necrozma.
The two Fusions have different types - Dusk Mane being Psychic and Steel-type, while Dawn Wings is Psychic and Ghost. They also have different Adventure Effects, with Dusk Mane knowing Sunsteel Strike and Dawn Wings having Moongeist Beam. Both Pokemon will automatically learn the Adventure Effect attacks after being fused, so you don't need to worry about catching a Pokémon which already knows the move. Each Adventure Effect offers a different bonus when activated which you can learn more about on our Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect guide.
After you've decided which Fusion you want to create, you'll also need to gather the following:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma - 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy
- Dawn Wings Necrozma - 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy
Necrozma Candy can be earned from defeating Necrozma in a raid, while Cosmog Candy can be earned by defeating either Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma in a raid. You can, of course, earn additional Candy by using Rare Candy and by having Necrozma or a member of the Cosmog evolution line (Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala) as your buddy. If you're going the buddy route though, keep in mind that, since they're Legendary Pokémon, you'll have to walk 20km to earn a single piece of Candy.
The good news, however, is that Fusion doesn't have a time limit and you can have multiple Necrozma Fusions of both types active at the same time. Think of Fusions like the Furfrou forms - once you've changed it, or in this case fused them, the Pokémon will remain this way forever unless you decide to make that change. So, if you only want to have one of each form, you only have to make the Candy and Fusion Energy investment twice.
Now you've gotten both the required Pokémon and resources, it's time to finally conduct a Fusion in Pokémon Go!
To do so you first need to find a Necrozma in your Pokémon Storage and open its Summary page. There you'll find the option to 'Fuse' with either Solgaleo or Lunala above the option to 'Power up' your Pokémon.
Simply select that option, followed by pressing 'Yes', and your Necrozma shall fuse with your chosen legendary and transform into a new Pokémon! You'll now be able to benefit from this Pokémon's Adventure Effect, have them as your buddy and use them in battle.
Remember - there's no time limit on Fusions, so Necrozma shall remain this way until you decide to separate it. You can also have multiple Fusions, of both Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings, active at the same time.
How to get Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go
Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy are the, well, energies you'll need to conduct a Fusion in Pokémon Go.
Solar Fusion Energy is used alongside Solgaleo to create a Dusk Mane Necrozma, while Lunar Fusion Energy is used with Lunala to create a Dawn Wings Necrozma. Remember - the time of day the Pokémon is associated with, so daytime in the case of Solgaleo, relates to the name of the energy you need for its Fusion.
Both Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy can be obtained using the same method - defeating a Pokémon in a raid battle. Though the exact Pokémon you need to defeat differs depending on the Energy you're trying to collect. (And there's no big surprises on who you need to defeat...)
For Solar Fusion Energy, you'll need to defeat a Dusk Mane Necrozma in a raid. While Lunar Fusion Energy requires you to defeat Dawn Wings Necrozma in a raid. Yes, it's basically the same method you use to gather Mega Energy and Primal Energy! Keep in mind that both of these Pokémon are quite powerful, so your chances of beating them alone are very slim. For this reason, it's a good idea to team up with a group of players or use Remote Raid Passes when gathering Fusion Energy.
If you have a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket (or had, depending on when you're reading this), there is an alternative way to earn either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy thanks to the Special Research quest released on Day Two (Sunday 14th July) of the event. Since this is a branching quest though, you need to decide which type of Fusion Energy you wish to earn. Though your choice also offers you the chance to catch either a Solgaleo or Lunala, which you can then use to fuse with Necrozma.
Finally, Niantic released a number of codes offering either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy in the runup to Go Fest 2024 if over 2,000 people followed the official Pokémon Go Instagram account per day. You can find the released codes on our Pokémon Go promo codes page.
The Shared Skies Season and Go Fest 2024: Global is here! During Day One you can enjoy the rotating habitat hours, battle Necrozma in raids and catch regionally exclusive Pokémon like Maractus. Ticket holders can also catch a Marshadow in the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest! Don't forget to redeem the codes for Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Featured attacks for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go explained
Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma both have a featured attack in Pokémon Go; Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings. These are both Charged Attacks and, while they can be used in battle, both are also an Adventure Effect.
Since we have a dedicated Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect guide (worth visiting if you'd like to learn about the benefits they offer), here we're going to focus on how much Power each move has in Trainer battles, Gyms and raids:
- Sunsteel Strike (Steel-type Charged Attack) - Dusk Mane Necrozma
- Trainer Battles - 135 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 230 Power
- Moongeist Beam (Ghost-type Charged Attack) - Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Trainer Battles - 135 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 230 Power
How to separate Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go
Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will remain fused until the end of time unless you decide to separate them in Pokémon Go. This is incredibly useful as it means you're not having to spend a good amount of Necromza and Cosmog Candy every time you want to use Fusion, but it can become a little complicated if you want to use either Necrozma, Solgaleo or Lunala as individual Pokémon. Thankfully, the process of separating either Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma into two Pokémon again is incredibly easy.
All you have to do is visit Dusk Mane / Dawn Wings Necrozma's Summary in your Pokémon Storage and scroll down to the 'Separate' button, which sits above the option to 'Power Up'. Pressing it will bring up a quick summary showing the Pokémon you'll receive from the un-Fusion along with their CP Levels. Now all you have to do is select 'Yes' and the Pokémon shall return to their original forms.
Good luck using Fusion in Pokémon Go!