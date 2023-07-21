Pokemon Go Routes, including how to create and find a Route explained

Routes are set paths you can create or follow for rewards in Pokémon Go.

While you travel like normal while taking a Route in Pokémon Go, you can also potentially get bonus Pokémon spawns and Zygarde Cells while you're walking, along with a unique badge when you complete a Route, amongst other handy rewards.

To help you get to grips with this feature, we've explained how to create a Route and how to find and follow Routes in Pokémon Go, along with everything else you need to know about Routes.

How to create Routes in Pokémon Go

It's important to note that currently, the majority of players can't make a Route. According to Niantic, Route creation is being "rolled out", and "you should keep an eye on your email to see when this is ready for you".

A bit of a let down, seeing as you can't complete the From A to Zygarde special research without using Routes - but we do know how to create one when the feature is available!

When available to you, here's how to create Routes in Pokémon Go:

Travel to a PokéStop or Gym

Select it as your Route starting point from the 'Route' tab in the same menu as 'Nearby Pokémon'.

Select your Route end point (this can be changed while mapping a Route).

At the PokéStop or Gym, press 'Record' to begin mapping your Route.

Go to your Route end point to finish recording.

Fill out some info about your Route, then submit it for review.

According to information provided by POGOFan808 on TheSilphRoad subreddit, you can create a maximum of four Routes per week. This doesn't mean all four Routes will get approved, only that you can submit four. You can check the status of your submitted Routes by clicking on your avatar picture in the bottom left-hand corner, then scrolling down to the Routes section, and checking next to your Badge collection.

We don't currently know how long it takes for a Route to get approved, but during the beta testing for Routes the aim was to have them reviewed within 24 hours. As there will be a lot more people submitting Routes when it's officially released, it could potentially take a lot longer than this for your Route to be reviewed!

In the meantime, you might want to just find and follow an already created Route instead.

How to find Routes in Pokémon Go

When Routes are created and approved, anybody is then able to travel that Route for more Pokémon spawns, items, and unique rewards like Route badges and Zygarde Cells, which you need to change Zygarde's Forme.

Here's how to find and follow Routes in Pokémon Go:

Select the 'Nearby Pokémon' menu under the binoculars symbol in the bottom right-hand corner.

Go to the 'Routes' tab to see close Routes, or select 'See Nearby Routes' to expand your search area.

Tap on a Route to preview it and review its details.

Tap the Route's Follow button.

Go to the Route start point if you're not already there.

Follow the marked path to the Route's end point.

Get your Route completion rewards!

If it's your first time completing a Route, you'll also be asked to review it at the end.

Don't worry if you spot a Pokémon or Raid in the distance, as you can veer off your Route by pressing the pause button in the Routes menu, which appears above the binoculars icon in the bottom right-hand corner while walking a Route. Once you're ready to continue the Route, head back to the spot you pressed paused at, then resume the Route from the same menu.

If you find a Route isn't to your liking after all, you can also quit a Route by navigating to the Route menu above the binoculars symbol, then scrolling down to the bottom and selecting 'Quit Route'. You'll get a confirmation screen before you actually exit your Route.

If there's something amiss with a Route, you can report a Route from the same place as the quit button - just press 'Report Route' instead. Alternatively, you can give a Route a one star rating and report it at the end when you complete it the first time.

Everything else we know about Routes in Pokémon Go

Routes were added to Pokémon Go in July 2023 along with Legendary Pokémon Zygarde during the Season of Hidden Gems.

While walking a Route you can get more spawns (marked by a Route symbol), earn Buddy Candy quicker, and find Zygarde Cells. These cells are what you use to change Zygarde's Forme, so make sure to pick up these yellow orbs when you come across them!

From left to right: 10%, 50% and Zygarde Complete Forme.

When you reach the end point of your Route you'll also get XP and items like Revives, Poké Balls, and Stardust. Badges are also rewarded for completing a Route for the first time, and you earn XP towards this Route Badge every time you complete it, just like how Gym Badges work.

On top of this, Pokémon are more attracted to Incense when you’re exploring a Route for the first time, and you can earn a Buddy Heart after completing a Route if walking with a buddy.

Have fun using Routes!