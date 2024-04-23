Trubbish 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Garbodor in Pokémon Go
Everything you need to know about Trubbish’s Spotlight Hour!
This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Trash Bag Pokémon - and if you’re not thinking about Frank from Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and you’re over the age of 16), we don’t know what to tell you.
This means that this week’s Spotlight Hour is ideal time to hunt down a perfect Trubbish in Pokémon Go.
Unfortunately, unlike Frank, Trubbish is utter garbage in Pokémon Go, as is its evolution, Garbodor. It’s also super hard to catch as it’s always further from the screen than you think it is.
So, what is this week’s bonus? Double catch XP. Here, hold our phones for this week’s Spotlight - we shan’t be needing them.
Trubbish 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go
This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Trubbish with perfect IV stats.
'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you need for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.
Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Trubbish based on the CP alone.
If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Trubbish:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 857 CP
- Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 929 CP
The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.
Is Garbodor good in PVP?
Look, we have to say it. Garbodor is pure garbage. Its stats are bad, its moveset is bad, it’s just a really, really bad Pokémon. At least Trubbish is vaguely cute, if you think a Pokémon living in a trash bag can be cute. Garbodor has grown so big it is simply wearing the tatters of said bag. Garbodor is just bad.
No matter the league, Garbodor runs the same attacks: Infestation (Fast), Body Slam (Charged) and Seed Bomb (Charged).
Everything has an upside, and in this case it’s the fact that this a spammy moveset. In Great League it beats Barbaracle, Serperior, Victreebel, Venusaur and Swampert. It loses to everything else that’s even remotely relevant - and that’s its most beneficial league, it’s much worse in Ultra and Master Leagues. Seriously, don’t run Garbodor, it’s awful.
Is there a shiny Trubbish in Pokémon Go?
Yes! Shiny Trubbish, along with shiny and Garbodor, was released as part of the Sustainability Week event back in April 2021.
It’s important to remember, however, that since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the amount spawning.
What does shiny Trubbish look like?
As you can see below, shiny Trubbish and swaps its green outfit for a dark blue, with its body being a gunky yellow, rather than the usual brown. This isn’t a bad shiny, all in all.
Garbodor, meanwhile, swaps its dark green bag for a fluorescent aquamarine. It also recolours its spots - pink to orange, dark green to light green.
Shiny Trubbish Line Comparison
byu/TheRealLatios inTheSilphRoad
Thanks to Reddit user TheRealLatios for the handy preview!
Other tips for this Spotlight Hour
Aside from trying to catch a shiny Trubbish in Pokémon Go, there's a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:
- The best reason, maybe even more than Trubbish itself depending on how long you've been playing Pokémon Go, is the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. Try to focus on making Excellent Throws to make the most of this bonus! We also recommend waiting until this Spotlight Hour is live before catching your first Pokemon of the day, because, again, it will result in more XP.
- This bonus can be stacked with a Lucky Egg, which doubles the amount of XP you earn for every activity in Pokémon Go.
- If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Trubbish candy to fully evolve this Pokémon to enter both and Garbodor in your Pokédex.
- Thanks to Trubbish being a Poison-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.
Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for Clefairy and its double catch candy bonus.
Good luck finding a perfect Trubbish!