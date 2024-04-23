Trubbish 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Garbodor in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Trash Bag Pokémon - and if you’re not thinking about Frank from Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and you’re over the age of 16), we don’t know what to tell you.

This means that this week’s Spotlight Hour is ideal time to hunt down a perfect Trubbish in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, unlike Frank, Trubbish is utter garbage in Pokémon Go, as is its evolution, Garbodor. It’s also super hard to catch as it’s always further from the screen than you think it is.

So, what is this week’s bonus? Double catch XP. Here, hold our phones for this week’s Spotlight - we shan’t be needing them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Trubbish 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Trubbish with perfect IV stats. Trubbish. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you need for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Trubbish based on the CP alone. If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Trubbish: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 857 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 929 CP The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Garbodor good in PVP? Garbodor. Look, we have to say it. Garbodor is pure garbage. Its stats are bad, its moveset is bad, it’s just a really, really bad Pokémon. At least Trubbish is vaguely cute, if you think a Pokémon living in a trash bag can be cute. Garbodor has grown so big it is simply wearing the tatters of said bag. Garbodor is just bad. No matter the league, Garbodor runs the same attacks: Infestation (Fast), Body Slam (Charged) and Seed Bomb (Charged). Everything has an upside, and in this case it’s the fact that this a spammy moveset. In Great League it beats Barbaracle, Serperior, Victreebel, Venusaur and Swampert. It loses to everything else that’s even remotely relevant - and that’s its most beneficial league, it’s much worse in Ultra and Master Leagues. Seriously, don’t run Garbodor, it’s awful.

Is there a shiny Trubbish in Pokémon Go? Yes! Shiny Trubbish, along with shiny and Garbodor, was released as part of the Sustainability Week event back in April 2021. It’s important to remember, however, that since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the amount spawning. Everything in the Trubbish evolution line is a Poison type. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Trubbish look like? As you can see below, shiny Trubbish and swaps its green outfit for a dark blue, with its body being a gunky yellow, rather than the usual brown. This isn’t a bad shiny, all in all. Garbodor, meanwhile, swaps its dark green bag for a fluorescent aquamarine. It also recolours its spots - pink to orange, dark green to light green. Shiny Trubbish Line Comparison

byu/TheRealLatios inTheSilphRoad To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thanks to Reddit user TheRealLatios for the handy preview!