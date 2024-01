Past Wordle answers and all previously used Wordle words

If you want to know what all the past Wordle answers are, you've come to the right place. Wordle has been an immensely popular game for a couple of years now, as it has such a simple but addictive premise: six guesses to work out a five letter word, with the only hints being when you have a correct letter either in the right or wrong position.

Initially created by Josh Wardle in 2021, it surged in popularity at the end of the year, and spawned many imitators and clones. It has since been acquired by the New York Times to join their ever-expanding library of word and puzzle games, alongside classic like the Daily Crossword and Connections.

The reason having all of the previous Wordle answers to hand is helpful is because if a word has been used once, it cannot be used as an answer again, so you can eliminate hundreds of potential answers.

On this page:

All previous Wordle answers

Here are the most recent Wordle answers:

Thursday 11th January (936) - BRIEF

- BRIEF Wednesday 10th January (935) - THREW

- THREW Tuesday 9th January (934) - LINER

- LINER Monday 8th January (933) - FINAL

- FINAL Friday 5th January (930) - LUNGE

- LUNGE Thursday 4th January (929) - SCANT

Here are all of the past Wordle answers in alphabetical order:

What is Wordle?

As mentioned in the intro, Wordle is a word game where you have six attempts to work out what the five letter word is for the day. To do this, you must input other five letter words, and via the process of elimination, you can deduce what the final word is.

This works because if you have a letter correct - it's in the final word and it's in the correct position - it will be highlighted green. If you have a correct letter but it is found elsewhere in the word, it will turn yellow. Any letters that remain grey aren't featured in the correct word at all.

However, you only have six guesses to figure it out, so if you have any grey letters in your early guesses, make sure you don't suggest any words that also contain these letters in future. Your best bet is to use a word with the most common consonants, and definitely do not guess any words with repeating letters for your first or second attempt. Words like REACH, FEAST, ROAST, TRIED, and CABLE are all solid choices to start with if you want to eliminate letters as quickly as possible and narrow down your options.

You can play Wordle here in the NYTimes Games section.

Have fun playing Wordle!