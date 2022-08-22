New Wordle starter suggested by The New York Times

WordleBot, The New York Times' own official "daily Wordle companion", has suggested a new starting word for us all to try.

As noted by The Verge, WordleBot now lists 'Slate' as the optimal starting word.

Previously, 'Crane' was the New York Times' favourite starting suggestion, however this has been given the boot in favour of the 'S' and 'T' inclusive 'Slate'. This makes sense, as 'S' and 'T' are two of the most commonly occurring letters throughout our dictionary.

WordleBot also lists 'Least' as a good starting point.

All that being said, The New York Times does say that 'Crane' is still a strong word, so if you have become accustomed to using this as your first guess keep on using it.

Personally, I prefer a more vowel heavy approach to my starting word, and always kick off with 'Ouija', but to each their own.

The New York Times purchased Wordle towards the start of this year. Since then, there have been several headlines around the free to play game.

One instance saw The New York Times remove an intended Wordle answer, in case players thought its appearance was an attempt by the newspaper to reference a "major recent news event".

Meanwhile, following its purchase, The New York Times gave certain rude words, including "bitch" and "whore", the boot from Wordle. At this time, the publication stated, "offensive words will always be omitted from consideration."

If you are still to have a go at today's Wordle, why not check out our guide to help you narrow down your guess.