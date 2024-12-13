Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC technical specs revealed, PS5 console exclusive being "optimised" for Steam Deck

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth team is working on getting the game's upcoming PC release optimised for Steam Deck.

During last night's Game Awards, Square Enix shared a PC release date for the second game in its Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy. In case you missed it, the second installment is coming to PC next month, on 23rd January.

And now, the team shared more information on what exactly this PC version will include, with specs and word on its Steam Deck status.

First off, those all important Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC specs, which are as follows:

Minimum

Graphic setting: 30FPS / 1080p (Graphics quality "low")

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core 14-8100

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Intel Arc 1580 / NVIDIA GeForce RRX 2060 (AMD Radeon RX 6600 or later model required / NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series or later model required)

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 155 GB SSD

Notes: GPU Memory of 12GB or greater recommended if a 4K monitor is used. Graphics card supporting ShaderModel 6.6 or a later version & OS supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate required.

Recommended

Graphic setting: 60FPS / 1080p

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600/ AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-8700 / Intel Core i5-10400

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 155 GB SSD

Notes: GPU Memory 12GB or greater recommended if 4k monitor is used

Ultra

Graphic setting: 60FPS / 2160p

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-10700

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 155 GB SSD

Notes: GPU Memory 16GB or greater recommended if 4k monitor is used

Here is all that information again in a handy infographic.

Image credit: Square Enix

In a blog post discussing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC debut, Square Enix confirmed the team was "working hard to optimise the game for Steam Deck". It promised more information on its Verification status in the future, so stay tuned for more on that when the time comes.

Controller-wise, those who prefer mouse and keyboard will be catered for on the game's PC release. A DualSense can also be connected for the same controls as the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In addition, Square Enix has included the "option to freely customise the controls between world exploration and combat or mini-games" alongside that aforementioned mouse and keyboard support.

If you are interested, you can pre-purchase Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those that do will get a 30 percent discount across editions, but this deal will conclude on 5th February.

Those editions? There is the Standard Edition, which includes the full game. This is currently retailing for £45.49 with the 30 percent discount.

Image credit: Square Enix

Then there is the Digital Deluxe Edition. Along with the game itself, this edition also comes with:

Digital artbook

Digital mini-soundtrack

Magic Pot Summoning Materia (in-game item)

Reclaiment Choker accessory (in-game item)

Orchid Bracelet Armor (in-game item)

The Digital Deluxe Edition is currently retailing for £55.99.

Image credit: Square Enix

Additionally, those who choose to pre-purchase any edition will get the following bonus items:

"Moogle trio" summoning materia

Armor: Shinra Bangle Mk. II

Armor: Midgar Bangle Mk. II

Should you still need to play the first game in the trilogy, you can buy the twin pack bundle, which includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake (available to play now) and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image credit: Square Enix

"Rebirth is a playful take on an emo classic that's bloated but full of character in a bid to justify its own existence," our Ed wrote in Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, awarding the game four out of five stars.

Elsewhere from the Game Awards, we got a look at Naughty Dog's next new franchise and the Ciri-fronted Witcher 4, to name but two.