Where to find and how to beat the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki

Aderinna is the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki, and you have to beat her in a Styling Challenge to complete the Florawish Faction questline.

She's a tricky person to track down, however, as you have to beat lots of other stylists in Florawish (and one in Breezy Meadow) on your way to revealing Aderinna's location in Infinity Nikki.

Once you find her, you also have to wear the right clothing pieces to beat her in a fashion battle and get the Sovereign of Cool Medal, which can be used to get Glimmering Scales to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

To help you clear this questline completely, we've explained where the find the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki below, along with tips on how to beat the Sovereign of Cool, and all the rewards you get for doing so.

Where to find the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki

The Sovereign of Cool is located just outside the Stylist's Guild in Florawish between the hours of 22:00 and and 4:00, so you may need to adjust the time of day. She only appears after you beat the three Corlain brothers first, however, and to unlock the brothers, you need to challenge all of the other stylists linked to the Florwish Factions, like Salai.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You also need to find and beat Pepsa in Breezy Meadow to unlock some stylist locations in Florawish.

How to beat the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki

You need to wear your very best Cool clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki. You can easily find your best Cool pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Equipping clothes that also have the Fresh and Playful tags will make beating the Sovereign of Cool even easier.

Sticking on your Coolest outfit from the 'Outfits' tab, then using the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade its pieces until you win is a simple way to beat the Sovereign of Cool - but this might cost you more Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles than just picking and choosing between pieces.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you only want to upgrade the individual items of an outfit, in our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces, not your worst. You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

You only need to beat her at 'Normal' level to get her Sovereign of Cool Medal (which you need to get Glimmering Scales), but it requires a 'Perfect' clear to complete the quest and get all of the available rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We beat the Sovereign of Cool on 'Normal' with a score of 15,485, then got a 'Perfect' score once we upgraded all of our Moment Capturer outfit pieces to Level 5, and two 4-Star Cool Eurekas to Level 3.

Some other Cool outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Cool include:

Rippling Serenity

Shark Mirage

Scaly Dream

Infinity Nikki Sovereign of Cool rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get from the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - Sovereign of Cool Medal: Wishfield

- Sovereign of Cool Medal: Wishfield Average - 100 Thread of Purity

- 100 Thread of Purity Great - 30 Diamonds

- 30 Diamonds Perfect - 1 Resonite Crystal

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!