Salai is one of the Florawish 'Golden Daisies' Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki, and is one of the people you need to beat on your way to challenging the Sovereign of Cool.

You also have to challenge her in order to unlock other Styling Challenges, and her location is hidden until you defeat two other Stylists. So, we've explained everything you need to know about Salai in Infinity Nikki below.

This includes the exact Salai location, how to beat Salai, and all Salai rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Salai location

Salai is located just southwest of the 'In Front of the Mayor's Residence' Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki, which is on the east side of the main town of Florawish, near the lake's edge. You need to defeat Farini and Jiller in a Styling Challenge first to unlock Salai's challenge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

However, Salai only appears during the daytime. So, you might have to change the time of day to see Salai standing beside Farini.

How to beat Salai in Infinity Nikki

You need to pick your best Cool clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat Salai in Infinity Nikki - preferably those with the Uniform tag as well. You can easily find your best Cool and Uniform pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Just sticking on your Coolest outfit with the Uniform tag is a nice and easy way to clear Salai's Styling Challenge too. Which is what we did by selecting the Fully Charged ability outfit that you get during Chapter 1. We also stuck on the 'Friendship Messenger' hat, and selected Eurekas with the highest Cool stat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you find you're still struggling to beat Salai, then we recommend you use the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade your Coolest outfit, like Fully Charged. This costs Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles. In our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces, not your worst.

You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

Infinity Nikki Salai rewards

You only need to achieve a 'Normal' success with Salai to move on with the Florawish Faction questline, but the better you do, the more rewards you get.

Here's all of the rewards you get from Salai in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - 300 Shiny Bubbles

- 300 Shiny Bubbles Average - 'With Efficiency' sketch for the 'A Beautiful Day' outfit

- 'With Efficiency' sketch for the 'A Beautiful Day' outfit Great - 10 Diamonds

- 10 Diamonds Perfect - 20 Diamonds

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!