Glimmering Scale is a material required to craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

It's not as simple to find as other materials in Infinity Nikki though, as you need to exchange a material you get at the end of the Florawish Faction questline in order to finally get your Glimmering Scales.

To help you craft the Wishful Aurosa as soon as you can, we've explained exactly how to get Glimmering Scale in Infinity Nikki below

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Glimmering Scale in Infinity Nikki

You need to beat the the Sovereign of Cool to get Glimmering Scale in Infinity Nikki, as defeating her in a Stylist Challenge at 'Normal' level or above rewards the Sovereign of Cool Medal: Wishfield, which you then exchange at the Stylists Guide to get x2 Glimmering Scale.

You can't just walk straight into a fashion battle with the Sovereign of Cool, however, as you need to defeat every other stylist in the Florawish Faction tab first before you unlock her Styling Challenge. You also have to defeat the Breezy Meadow stylist, Pepsa, to continue unlocking stylist locations in Florawish.

The stylists you battle along the way require you to put on your best clothing pieces with all of the main tags (except Sexy), but you only really need to worry about having good Cool clothes against the Sovereign of Cool.

Equipping clothes that also have the Fresh and Playful tags will make beating the Sovereign of Cool even easier, but it's not required.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We beat the Sovereign of Cool at 'Perfect' clearance with our Moment Capturer outfit upgraded to Level 5, and two 4-Star Cool Eurekas upgraded to Level 3. Some other Cool outfits you can use to beat the Sovereign of Cool include:

Rippling Serenity

Shark Mirage

Scaly Dream

Once you defeat the Sovereign of Cool and hand over your Sovereign of Cool Medal to Dada at the Stylist Guild, you'll then receive x2 Glimmering Scales, and you can now use one of them to help craft the 'Wishful Aurosa' Miracle Outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!