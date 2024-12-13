The Game Awards 2024 winners list - who won what this year
Last but bot least.
Astro Bot has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024.
Beating off competition from other wonderful games like Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring's The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Team Asobi swept up the top prize, along with awards for best game direction, best action/adventure game, and best family game.
LocalThunk's stellar Balatro also secured several awards, including best mobile game, best debut indie game, and best independent game.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Game of the Year: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Best Game Direction: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft)
Games for Impact: Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Best Independent Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
Best Mobile Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Best Action/Adventure Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Best Family Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Sports)
Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Best Adaptation: Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh
Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)
