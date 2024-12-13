Everything announced at The Game Awards 2024

For the 10th year running, The Game Awards 2024 was packed with tons of game reveals this evening, and we've got the complete run-down of everything announced right here. Below, you'll find all the new Game Award trailers shown tonight, as well as a quick rundown of what was actually announced.

A quick note: we're keeping this list focused on proper new announcements and game reveals this year, so you won't find any three-second advert-style trailers saying 'Hey, remember this game exists? Go and buy it now!'. Rather, we're here for the real stuff - all the Game Awards trailers and reveals for the big new blockbusters coming out in 2025 and beyond. So sit back and enjoy every announcement from The Game Awards in order, as they were revealed during the show, because we've got everything from The Witcher 4 to Naughty Dog's next game and loads more besides right here for your viewing pleasure.

Ninja Gaiden returns from the maker of Blasphemous

Well, that's certainly one way to kick off The Game Awards pre-show. Ninja Gaiden is back with Ninja Gaiden Ragebound. Made by The Game Kitchen, the studio behind the rock-hard Soulsy metroidvania Blasphemous, and Dotemu, the publishers behind Streets of Rage 4, Ragebound looks set to follow in Blasphemous' 2D pixel art footsteps for an agile, slice and dice adventure that's almost certainly going to kick our collective asses when it arrives in summer 2025.

One Move Away is one for the Unpacking heads out there

We've all done it at one point or another. It's carboot Tetris time with One Move Away, which is coming in 2025 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Think Unpacking but with cars, and you're pretty much there with this one, as it looks like we'll be packing up the same car across several different years at key points in our character's life - and it looks absolutely delightful.

Slay The Spire 2 gets a new gameplay trailer

Slay the Spire 2 is already a known quantity, but this latest trailer gives us our best look yet at the sequel to everyone's favourite deckbuilding roguelike obsession. There are hints of four character types down, and lots of nifty looking battles. You'll also be pleased to hear that it's still coming to early access in 2025.

Only the briefest of teases for this one, but everyone's favourite diver Dave is seemingly heading to the jungle for his next adventure. At time of writing, it's unclear whether this is an expansion or a full-blown sequel (likely the former), but whatever it is, it's coming in late 2025.

Warren Spector's studio Otherside Entertainment has unveiled its first game: Thick as Thieves, a multiplayer Thief 'em up that blends heist-based stealth with frantic action as you work to beat other would-be hustlers to the punch as you steal high-value treasures from fancy mansions. It's coming out in 2026, to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Riffing on the just-released Pac-Man episode of Amazon's Secret Level TV anthology series, this new take on Pac-Man looks to be an intriguing dark fantasy metroidvania, where old Pac (or Puck, as it's known in the TV show) guides a homegrown creature to the end of a maze-like world. In the episode, Puck manipulates the creature to try and escape, but it looks like you'll have greater control of Puck's monstrous jaw powers here. Still, I'm quietly intrigued by this one.

Steel Paws is a new mobile game from Yu Suzuki

Coming to Netflix Games in 2025, Steel Paws is Yu Suzuki's latest - quite a departure from the likes of Shenmue and his more recent Air Twister, but this anime-infused adventure looks to feature a Mega Man-like heroine and her robot buddy as they tackle a Tower of Babel-like structure. No more details as of yet, though.

Kyora is a gorgeous pixel sandbox from Core Keeper dev

From the creators of Core Keeper comes new pixel colony sandbox Kyora. It looks delightful in all 30 seconds we're shown of it, but its Steam page reveals it will have a proc-gen world and up to eight player online co-op.

Well, I don't know about you, but I wasn't necessarily expecting the next game from Sifu studio Sloclap to be a footie game. I can hear Taps squealing from here, lemme tell you. Rematch is an online multiplayer game that's primarily built for 5v5 matches, but other modes will be coming post-launch, as well as other seasonal bits and pieces as well. Rematch is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC next year.

Solasta 2 announced

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is an enormous RPG, and now its sequel has been confirmed for an early access release in 2025, with a demo coming very soon, according to its new Game Awards trailer. Set decades after the events of the first game, this sequel will take players to the high fantasy world of Neokos, where they'll roll dice using the D20 system to guide their party through all sorts of fantastical adventures. And wouldn't you know it? They've even got Baldur's Gate 3's narrator Amelia Tyler on board, too.

If the tub didn't give it away, the white braid certainly did. The Witcher 4 looks absolutely gorgeous in this (albeit cinematic) reveal, and a grown-up Ciri sure is a dab hand with that sword and magic fire chain, isn't she? Yes please and thank you, CD Projekt Red. Tech heads will no doubt have clocked that the trailer was put together on an unannounced Nvidia RTX GPU as well. Time to upgrade your rig for this? Almost certainly. Luckily, there's no release date yet, so hopefully we'll have plenty of time to save up.

Despite FromSoftware saying Elden RIng 2 wasn't in development mere weeks ago, it sure looks like the studio is making more Elden Ring. This time, with multiplayer. But don't call it a sequel, whatever you do. Described as a standalone game by Geoff Keighley in his pre-amble, and then as a co-op action survival game after the trailer aired, this is Elden Ring: Nightreign, and it's coming in 2025.

So much for getting a PS5 Pro to play FF7 Rebirth with fancier graphics again… It's coming to PC on January 23rd 2025. That's, like… really soon! Weeks away, in fact! What a treat! The trailer touts improved lighting, enhanced textures and modelling, as well as DLSS and VRR and more, and I'm sure Digital Foundry will be delivering their expert verdict on all of that lovely stuff very soon.

Catly is a strange photorealistic cat game

Move over Stray, this photo-realistic fantasy cat adventure is here to steal your milk. The thing that really bemuses me about this is that it's coming to PC, Apple Watches and Nintendo Switch of all places, and I'm pretty sure only one of those platforms will be able to do its fluffy furballs justice on the graphics front. Still. No release date yet, but more info is promised next year.

Cor, it's been a hot minute, hasn't it Fumito Ueda? Here's our next early glimpse at the next game from Gen Design, the maker of Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian. It's just a teeny look, admittedly, showing a young boy climbing up a large robot and then taking off inside… its head(?) as we see the body being overtaken by a nasty looking shockwave of some kind. It's currently untitled, but the eagle-eyed among you will have spotted 'Project Robot' as a codename in the credits screen. Consider my curiosity piqued.

Can you sense Obsidian is maybe just a teeny bit aware of the shortcomings of the first Outer Worlds? In this new trailer, it boasts "more action, more weapons, and more graphics?" with a bemused eyebrow raise. But hey, it looks to be shaping up quite nicely i you ask me - and we got a release year too. It's coming in 2025 to Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PC and, curiously, PS5. No word yet if that PS5 release will be delayed like Indiana Jones, but watch this space.

From the studio behind It Takes Two comes another co-op action adventure. This time, you take control of two writers who get trapped in a simulation of their respective fantasy and sci-fi novels. Just like It Takes Two, each character will have their own special weapons and items that evolve over time and complement each other when it comes to solving puzzles - dragons with different abilities, for example, or special exo suits that let you Morph Ball around. It's coming in quite soon, too, in March 2025.

Steel Hunters is Apex meets mechs from World of Tanks studio

The latest game from World of Tanks studio War Gaming, Steel Hunters is an enormous mech fest with lots of robots and big explosions. Think Apex Legends but everyone's in a giant mech suit and that's pretty much Steel Hunters in a nutshell. You'll play as one of seven units in teams of two, and you'll be stomping and flying around lush green worlds - which will presumably be a muddy shade of brown by the time you're done with it. If you'd like to try this free-to-play shooter for yourself, a ten-day beta will begin on PC later this evening.

The sequel to The Long Dark is coming to early access in 2026! It looks to be very much more of the same chilly survival fare as the first game from the looks of the reveal trailer, but I'm sure there will be nuances aplenty to dig into once more details start to emerge closer to release.

After a very brief tease, this is our first proper look at Borderlands 4. And yep, it sure looks like more Borderlands if you ask me, with a brand-new creepy threat in tow, too. We get to see all four of the main characters in action, as well as fountains of multi-coloured loot. Oh what fun. It's coming in 2025.

Clive is coming to Tekken 8 on December 16th, didn't you know. For a moment there, I thought Square Enix just announced a FF16 sequel, but alas, just a crossover. Still, I like how Phoenix is duking out with Kazuma's big dragon lad in the background. Gotta love that attention to detail.

Just when you thought RGG was already up to its eyeballs with Like A Dragon games, here they are with a Virtua Fighter revival! Crumbs. More details coming in a special broadcast.

Crikey, RGG, talk about making everyone look bad by announcing two games at once. Unclear right now whether Project Century has anything to do with Like A Dragon, but whatever it is, it sure looks like it will be playing in similar territory. It's 1915 Japan and fisticuffs are aplenty. Sign me the heck up, lads.

New from Saber and featuring a lot of dinos, Turok is back. I last played Turok on the N64 where the frame rate was so low, and the draw distance so near that I almost always got munched by said dinos within seconds of trying to play it. Luckily, Turok Origins doesn't look to be plagued by any of those issues whatsoever, with lots of silky smooth frame rates and powerful weaponry to take those clever dinos down. Yes please, mates.

The Warframe alpha that could has now been turned into a full game all these years later. Featuring snowy streets, fantastical baddies to shoot and a very large cat friend (or foe?), Warframe has - somehow - never looked better. And you won't have to wait long to check it out either, as it's launching tomorrow, December 14th.

Palworld is getting another update

A big burly man fights and partners up with a big burly bear lion creature? Hmm… where have I heard that before? Well, despite its ongoing legal battles with The Pokemon Company, Palworld is getting another update called Feybreak on December 23rd - what a fun/tedious Christmas present for those still playing.

Heck yeah, Capcom. Onimusha is back. Only a very brief cinematic reveal trailer for this one sadly, but cor, what sword slicing! What monsters! 2026 cannot come soon enough.

The First Berserker: Khazan arrives March 2025

Yet another cinematic Game Awards trailer for dark fantasy RPG The First Berserker: Khazan that shows nothing of its actual gameplay, but this time with a release date. If you can't wait for Onimusha to break cover, this could well fill the gap, as it's launching on March 27th 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast gets a release window

First unveiled at Gamescom back in August, you'll probably remember that Dying Light: The Beast is a standalone Dying Light adventure that lets you play as angry man Kyle Crane who, yep, you guessed it, has beast-like abilities. Now we know when it's coming out (well, sort of), so mark your calendars for summer 2025

What's that Josef Fares? Is that the sound of Stage Fright eating Split Fiction's lunch? From the maker of Overcooked, this new co-op adventure looks an absolute delight, and with some rather lovely British voiceover work in there too. We only got a very small look at the kind of splitscreen antics we'll be getting up to, but I'm well and truly here for it.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is stuffed with proper TV actors

Well, here's a thing. Netmarble is making a new Game of Thrones game featuring all your favourite actors from HBO's TV show, including yer man Jon Snow Kit Harrington. Well, everyone apart from one Game of Thrones character, as it looks like you'll be playing an infinitely more generic Northman who could be literally any gruff hulk fantasy man. Still, an intriguing proposition for Game of Thrones fans. It's coming in 2025.

PS5 Pro, what now? Yep, it's another PC release date for a classic PS5 game for you, this time for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which is coming on 3rd April 2025.

The teeniest of tiny teases, Sonic Team Racing is back - featuring Shadow the Hedgehog at the very least of all Sonic's menagerie of mates. Will it finally answer the question of why gotta go fast hedgehogs need four wheels to go… less fast? Only time will tell.

Mafia: The Old Country is coming summer 2025

Tensions are high in the new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, which are only likely to get even hotter as it gears up for its just-announced release window of summer 2025. Cor, next summer is going to be pretty stacked at this rate, isn't it?

Dispatch is a superhero game from former Telltale devs

Featuring the voices of Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey, Dispatch is an animated superhero game where you must, yep, 'dispatch' heroes to fight crimes around the city. Curiously, the trailer says it's from the studio behind The Wolf Among Us and Tales From The Borderlands, but before you go gooey-eyed about Telltale, the studio behind this one is Adhoc. No release date yet, but consider me quietly intrigued by this one.

Oh heck yes, Capcom and Kamiya, you absolute beauties. I don't rightly care that this was the most hilariously barebones announcement of the entire show. It's been too damn long. And yes, Clover is seemingly back in business too, as Clovers. Geddit? I'd imagine this is still several years out at the moment, but cor, let's watch that trailer again four hundred times, shall we?

Well, there you have it, Naughty Dog heads. The next game from director Neil Druckmann is something quite a bit different from what's come before, featuring a bounty hunter in space who also has a rad laser sword to take down huge beasties. It looks pretty cool! As cinematic trailers go, at least. But hey, you can't fault a trailer with The Pet Shop Boys. Let's take a look one more time.

That's it! For even more announcements, previews, interviews and news from The Game Awards this evening, be sure to peruse our Game Awards 2024 tag page.