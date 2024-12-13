Sega unveils next Virtua Fighter, another Sonic Racing, and new project from Like a Dragon studio

A month after casually dropping the bombshell another Virtua Fighter's in the works, Sega has officially unveiled its long-awaited franchise revival to the world - all during a Game Awards blow-out that also saw it dusting off its Sonic Racing series for another dash around the track, plus a brand-new game from the studio behind Like a Dragon, this time set in 1915.

Starting with Virtua Fighter, it's fair to say a new instalment has been a long time coming. 18 years have now passed since the series' most recent numbered instalment, Virtua Fighter 5 - with Sega having riffed on that particular entry across various remasters and revisions since then. But at long last, an all-new Virtua Fighter game is on the way. Details are limited at presented - other than the fact it's being developed by Like a Dragon's Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio - but more will be revealed in a special VF Direct later today.

And speaking of Like a Dragon, Sega's also teased a new game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that bears some striking similarities with the hugely popular crime series. It's a third-person action game with real-time combat set in a open city, this one whisking players back to 1915. Again, there's not much more to report (Sega's just referring to it as Project Century right now), but at least we know there's more Like a Dragon-style action to look forward to once Pirate Yakuza arrives in February next year.

And as for Sega's final The Game Awards announcement, it's the return of knockabout karting series Sonic Racing, which is poised to receive its first new instalment since 2019's Team Sonic Racing. Unfortunately, there's not much to report about this one either, beyond the fact it's called Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but Sega is promising "new roads await" and that it's "coming soon". So why not enjoy its 15 second trailer while we wait for more information?