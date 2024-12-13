Naughty Dog announces all new franchise, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Well, what have we here? It's only a brand new IP from Naughty Dog.

The studio has in recent time become mostly known for Uncharted and The Last of Us. In the last few years alone, it has rereleased games in both series with souped up graphics and such for modern consoles. We have had the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, comprising A Thief's End and Lost Legacy. We have had remasters of The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2.

But now, several months after studio lead Neil Druckmann confirmed Naughty Dog had a number of games in the works, including "multiple single-player projects", the team has lifted the lid on its next, all new title: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Revealed at The Game Awards 2024, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet stars Tati Gabrielle, who played Braddock in the Uncharted movie, and is set to star as Nora in the second season of The Last of Us. Also, I think I spy Kumail Nanjiani!

In a PlayStation blog post following the game's reveal, Druckmann said Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet".

Here is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet's debut trailer, which is in development for PS5.

"Set thousands of years in the future, Intergalactic puts players into the role of Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit," reads the trailer's official blurb.

Last month, it was confirmed that Troy Baker - best known as Joel in The Last of Us, as well as Nathan Drake's brother Sam in the Uncharted series - was set to have a part in Druckmann's next project. "In a heartbeat I would always work with Troy," the Naughty Dog head said in November.