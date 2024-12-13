Okami sequel in the works with Capcom and Hideki Kamiya's new studio, Clovers

A sequel to Okami is in the works, thanks to a partnership between Capcom and Hideki Kamiya's new studio, Clovers.

The news of a sequel was announced at this evening's Game Awards, with a rather beautiful teaser trailer. "Okami sequel project is underway," reads the short blurb. "Okami is a game critically acclaimed for its unique world, heartwarming story, and exciting adventures. Now, a new adventure in the same vein as Okami has been set in motion."

You can check out the teaser for Okami's sequel below, which is still a while away from release. "It will be some time before we greet you again, but we really hope you look forward to this project," reads Capcom's page on the Okami sequel.

Clovers with an s is not to be confused with Clover, the studio which developed Okami and which Kamiya was a part of. This studio was unfortunately shuttered not too long after Okami's debut. Earlier this year, Kamiya said Okami was a "huge failure" in terms of initial sales, and had it been more successful, Clover "would have probably continued".

After its initial launch in 2006, Okami was ported to the Wii with motion controls, before a HD version was released across PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. We were full of praise for the HD version on its release.

"It's a classic game and an essential part of any collection, especially in this flawless, gorgeous reissue. And it casts you as a character like no other in a world like no other," reads Eurogamer's Okami HD review.