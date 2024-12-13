How to get and craft the Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki

The Wishful Aurosa is the very first Miracle Outfit you get in Infinity Nikki, but you have to wait a long time before Nikki can actually wear the full outfit.

This is because the sketches of each clothing piece are unlocked one at a time as you progress with the main story in Infinity Nikki, and you have to go searching (and fashion battling!) for a lot of materials to actually make the Wishful Aurosa outfit once you do have the complete sketch.

To help you with your search, we've explained how to get the Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki below, along with details of what materials you need to craft the Wishful Aurosa outfit, and where to find them.

How to get the Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki

You get pieces of the Wishful Aurosa outfit by progressing with the main story in Infinity Nikki, then going to the Heart of Infinity menu and unlocking the outfit sketches with Whimstars and Bling. You get the final piece of Wihsful Aurosa (the 'Aurosa Bloom' dress) on the appropriately named 'Wishful Aurosa' quest in Chapter 8.

Remember, you're only unlocking the sketches on the Heart of Infinity, so to actually get the Wishful Aurosa as an equipable outfit, you need to craft it first. This might take a while if you haven't been engaging in Faction Styling Challenges and beating their Sovereigns, as some of the outfit's materials are only received by trading-in Sovereign Medals at the Stylist Guild.

Keep reading for details and locations of everything you need to make the Wishful Aurosa in Infinity.

How to craft the Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki

Before we dive into the list, it's worth noting that you need to unlock the ability to get essence while collecting materials in order to craft all of the pieces of the Wishful Aurosa outfit. We've got a full explainer on how to do this in our essence guide.

Also keep in mind that some NPC shops sell a few of the more common ingredients below, and the in-game store also has some ingredients available for purchase, but we recommend you hang on to the currency used to buy them for things like crystals for pulling on Banners.

With that out of the way, grouped by their material types, here's a list of everything you need to craft the full Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki:

x1 Aurosa in Bloom - Reach the end of the 'Aurosa in Bloom' Chapter 8 main story quest.

- Reach the end of the 'Aurosa in Bloom' Chapter 8 main story quest. x1 Glimmering Scale - Defeat the Sovereign of Cool at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Cool Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild (More details in our Glimmering Scale page).

- Defeat the Sovereign of Cool at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Cool Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild (More details in our Glimmering Scale page). x1 Golden Dew - Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Elegant Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild.

- Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Elegant Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild. x1 Vine Dream - Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Sexy Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild.

- Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Sexy Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild. x1 Golden Fruit - Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Fresh Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild.

- Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh at 'Normal', then give the Sovereign of Fresh Medal to Dada at the Stylist's Guild. x80 Bedrock Crystal : Command - Use Vital Energy to beat Bouldy in the Phantom Trail: Bouldy (Command) challenge in Realm of the Dark (more details in our Bedrock Crystal page)

: Command - Use Vital Energy to beat Bouldy in the Phantom Trail: Bouldy (Command) challenge in Realm of the Dark (more details in our Bedrock Crystal page) x3 Foodie Bee - Catch all over Miraland.

- Catch all over Miraland. x5 Mani Beetle - Sneak up to, then catch in the Wishing Woods.

- Sneak up to, then catch in the Wishing Woods. x2 Maskwing - Shake Sol Fruit trees in the Wishing Woods, then pick up the fallen fruit and quickly catch the Maskwing underneath.

- Shake Sol Fruit trees in the Wishing Woods, then pick up the fallen fruit and quickly catch the Maskwing underneath. x10 Pearl Wings - Catch all over Miraland.

- Catch all over Miraland. x5 Scarf Worm - Catch while they briefly appear pop up from a hole in the ground in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Catch while they briefly appear pop up from a hole in the ground in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x10 Sol Fruit - Shake Sol Fruit trees (AKA Chronos trees) during the day in the Wishing Woods.

- Shake Sol Fruit trees (AKA Chronos trees) during the day in the Wishing Woods. x10 Lampbloom - Collect all over Miraland.

- Collect all over Miraland. x10 Glimmergrass - Collect in the Wishing Woods.

- Collect in the Wishing Woods. x8 Windbloom - Collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x10 Wisteriasol - Collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Collect in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x3 Sizzpollen essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect Sizzpollen all over Miraland.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect Sizzpollen all over Miraland. x3 Starlit Plum Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect Starlit Plum all over Miraland.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then collect Starlit Plum all over Miraland. x5 Beretsant Feather - Groom Beretsants in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Groom Beretsants in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. x3 Bunny Fluff Essence - Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then Groom Blushbunny found all over Miraland.

- Unlock the ability to get essence from the Heart of Infinity, then Groom Blushbunny found all over Miraland. x6 Cushion Fluff - Groom Cushion Squirrel in Florawish, Stoneville, the Abandoned District, and the Wishing Woods.

- Groom Cushion Squirrel in Florawish, Stoneville, the Abandoned District, and the Wishing Woods. x3 Floof Yarn - Groom Floofs in the Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District (more details in our Floof Yarn page).

- Groom Floofs in the Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District (more details in our Floof Yarn page). x3 Wreath Fluff - Groom Wreath Doe in the Wishing Woods.

- Groom Wreath Doe in the Wishing Woods. x8 Suspenders Fluff - Groom Suspenders Weasel in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

- Groom Suspenders Weasel in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. 3kg Palettetail - Catch enough Palettetail fish in the Wishing Woods to make 3kg total.

- Catch enough Palettetail fish in the Wishing Woods to make 3kg total. 5kg Whisker Fish - Catch enough Whisker Fish in Breezy Meadow to make 5kg total.

- Catch enough Whisker Fish in Breezy Meadow to make 5kg total. 5kg Kerchief Fish - Catch enough Kerchief Fish in Stoneville and the Abandoned District to make 5kg total (more details in our Kerchief Fish page).

- Catch enough Kerchief Fish in Stoneville and the Abandoned District to make 5kg total (more details in our Kerchief Fish page). 5kg Handkerfin - Catch enough Handkerfin fish in Stoneville and the Abandoned District to make 5kg total.

- Catch enough Handkerfin fish in Stoneville and the Abandoned District to make 5kg total. 1032 Thread of Purity - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

- Can farm from the Realm of Escalation. 80,000 Bling - Can farm from the Realm of Escalation.

All the best collecting the materials you need for the Wishful Aurosa outfit!