Elden Ring co-op spin-off Nightreign network test announced, and you can register for it soon

The Elden Ring team will be hosting a network test for its upcoming co-op spin-off, Nightreign.

The test itself will take place in February, and serve as a "preliminary verification" trial for a handful of selected testers. As you would expect, those who manage to secure themselves a place on the network test will be able to play a portion of the game prior to its launch.

I know plenty of people who will be itching to give this a go (ahem, Ed).

"Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests," reads the Elden Ring: Nightreign information page.

Those interested in taking part in the upcoming network test will be able to register for the chance from 10th January. According to the network test's webpage, it will be available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

"Steel your resolve, Nightfarers," the Elden Ring team wrote on social media.

Steel your resolve, Nightfarers.



Registration for the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test will open on January 10, 2025.



Registration for the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test will open on January 10, 2025.

More information: https://t.co/Niz8alrWBU

As Ed reported last night, players who take to Elden Ring: Nightreign on its release will have to "outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day".

This will see players returning to the Roundtable Hold, but the game will take place in a parallel universe to Elden Ring. On Nightreign's debut, there will be eight set characters for players to choose from, and each night the map will shrink down in size. And, of course there will be plenty of enemies to fight off.

"Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord," reads the spin-off's official blurb. "Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe.

"All is not lost for those who fall in defeat; unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customise and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles."

Last week, FromSoftware boss Hidetaki Miyazaki stated Elden Ring 2 isn't in development. However, this standalone spin-off is still expanding upon the franchise, and not too long after Elden Ring received its widely praised expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.

