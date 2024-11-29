Infinity Nikki codes for December 2024
How to get free items in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki codes give you the opportunity to earn free items, like Bling and Threads of Purity, in December 2024.
Like codes in other gacha games, Infinity Nikki codes all have expiration dates. Thanks to this, it's best to use them as quickly as possible.
Below you'll find all of the Infinity Nikki codes for December 2024, along with a list of expired codes.
On this page:
Infinity Nikki codes for December 2024: Release Special Program code
Infinity Nikki's release may still be a few days away, but this didn't stop the developers from revealing a code during the Offical Release Special Program. Just remember - you can't actually use this code until Infinity Nikki has launched.
Here's all of the codes in Infinity Nikki:
- infinitynikki1205 - 20 Revelation Crystals (Expires on Thursday 19th December)
Remember - you can only redeem a single code once per account.
We'll update this page when new codes are released or when older ones expire. If the code you're attempting to use isn't listed above, then we recommend jumping to our expired codes section to see if it's listed there.
Expired Infinity Nikki codes
If you're attempting to redeem a code, but Infinity Nikki says no then there's a good chance it's actually an expired code. (Though it's best to check for misspellings first.)
To help you keep track of which codes have been and gone, we've listed all of the expired Infinity Nikki codes, including what they offered, down below:
- NIKKI20241022 - 10,000 Bling, 20 Threads of Purity and 5 Crystals
- This code was released as part of an Infinity Nikki beta test in 2024.
How to get more Infinity Nikki codes
When it comes to finding more Infinity Nikki codes, we first recommend bookmarking / favouriting this page as we'll keep it updated whenever a new code is released. If, however, you'd prefer to hunt down the code yourself, then it's worth tuning into every Infinity Nikki livestream as they will most likely contain codes, which may only be available for a limited amount of time so you'll want to redeem them fast.
Outside of this, you can follow Infinity Nikki on one of its social media accounts, such as X (previously Twitter), as new codes may be posted there. It's also a good idea to sign up for any official Infinity Nikki newsletters as these could send codes straight to your inbox.
Still, if you want to avoid all of that busy work, it's far easier to just visit this page regularly and grab the codes from us.
Enjoy your free Infinity Nikki rewards!