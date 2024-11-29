Infinity Nikki codes give you the opportunity to earn free items, like Bling and Threads of Purity, in December 2024.

Like codes in other gacha games, Infinity Nikki codes all have expiration dates. Thanks to this, it's best to use them as quickly as possible.

Below you'll find all of the Infinity Nikki codes for December 2024, along with a list of expired codes.

Infinity Nikki codes for December 2024: Release Special Program code Infinity Nikki's release may still be a few days away, but this didn't stop the developers from revealing a code during the Offical Release Special Program. Just remember - you can't actually use this code until Infinity Nikki has launched. Here's all of the codes in Infinity Nikki: infinitynikki1205 - 20 Revelation Crystals (Expires on Thursday 19th December) Remember - you can only redeem a single code once per account. We'll update this page when new codes are released or when older ones expire. If the code you're attempting to use isn't listed above, then we recommend jumping to our expired codes section to see if it's listed there. Image credit: Papergames

Expired Infinity Nikki codes If you're attempting to redeem a code, but Infinity Nikki says no then there's a good chance it's actually an expired code. (Though it's best to check for misspellings first.) To help you keep track of which codes have been and gone, we've listed all of the expired Infinity Nikki codes, including what they offered, down below: NIKKI20241022 - 10,000 Bling, 20 Threads of Purity and 5 Crystals

10,000 Bling, 20 Threads of Purity and 5 Crystals This code was released as part of an Infinity Nikki beta test in 2024. Image credit: Papergames