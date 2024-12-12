Pepsa is one of the Breezy Meadow Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki, but you actually have to challenge her in order to unlock more Styling Challenges in Florawish's 'Beyond the Basics' Faction.

This can be a little confusing if you want to stay on track and battle all of the Florawish Stylist's in Infinity Nikki first, but you should be able to track her if you select the Great Meadows Faction in the Breezy Meadow tab.

To speed things along for you though, we've detailed Pepsa's location in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to beat Pepsa, and all Pepsa rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Pepsa location

Pepsa is located just west of the 'Cicia Art Academy Field Base' Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki, which is located on the northwestern side of Breezy Meadow, south of Memorial Mountains.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

However, Pepsa only appears during the daytime. So, you might have to change the time of day to see Pepsa standing on the building's patio. If Pepsa still isn't appearing for you, you might have to unlock a few more clues. This shouldn't take long to do, as we found that Pepsa unlocked for us by just progressing with the story.

How to beat Pepsa in Infinity Nikki

You need to pick your best Fresh clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat Pepsa in Infinity Nikki. You can easily find your best Fresh pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Just sticking on your Freshest outfit is a nice and easy way to clear Pepsa's Styling Challenge too. Which is what we did by selecting the Floral Memory ability outfit that you get during Chapter 3. We also stuck a very mismatched Fresh hat on to make up the accessory limit, and selected Eurekas with the highest Fresh stat.

Looking...fresh? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you find you're still struggling to beat Pepsa, then we recommend you use the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade your Freshest outfit, like Floral Memory. This costs Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles. In our experience, it's best upgrade your best outfit pieces, not your worst.

You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

Infinity Nikki Pepsa rewards

You only need to achieve a 'Normal' success with Pepsa to move on with the Florawish and Breezy Meadow Faction questlines, but the better you do, the more rewards you get.

Here's all of the rewards you get from Pepsa in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - 100 Shiny Bubbles

- 100 Shiny Bubbles Average - 'Morning Greetings' sketch for the 'A Beautiful Day' outfit.

- 'Morning Greetings' sketch for the 'A Beautiful Day' outfit. Great - 10 Diamonds

- 10 Diamonds Perfect - 20 Diamonds

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!