There's a new Turok game

There's a brand new Turok video game from Saber Interactive.

It's called Turok: Origins, and yes, Eurogamer readers, you know what that means.

Turok: Oranges will be launching on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Tonight's trailer, debuted during The Game Awards 2024, promised a "new evolution" of the veteran dinosaur-hunting franchise, which has been absent for many years. The last Turok game arrived in 2006 as something of a reboot for the series, six years after the last entry.

Now, eight years later, Saber Interactive is having another crack. Notably, this time around Turok: Origins will be a third-person game. Intrigued? There's no release date yet, but we'll update you with more when we have it.