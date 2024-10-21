Dragon Age The Veilguard release times

There's not long to wait until you can get your hands on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, though you should know that the release date and time will be slightly different depending on which region you're in.

Also, if you want to dive in straight away upon release then you'll be glad to know that there are some pre-load options already available (or will be available soon) for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. There's a reason we've explicitly said 'some' - but we'll delve more into that below.

Without further ado, here's the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release time for your region, including pre-load dates for consoles.

Dragon Age The Veilguard pre-load dates

Here are the pre-load dates for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for each individual platform. However, it's important to note that because there's no third party DRM for this specific title PC players do not get a pre-load (sorry).

Xbox Series X/S

The pre-load for all Xbox Series X/S players is available now.

PlayStation 5

UK - 29th October at 4pm (BST)

- 29th October at 4pm (BST) Europe - 29th October at 5pm (CEST)

- 29th October at 5pm (CEST) West Coast US - 29th October at 9am (PT)

- 29th October at 9am (PT) Central US - 29th October at 11am (CT)

- 29th October at 11am (CT) East Coast US - 29th October at Noon (ET)

- 29th October at Noon (ET) Japan - 30th October at 1am (JST)

- 30th October at 1am (JST) Australia - 30th October at 2am (AET)

Dragon Age The Veilguard release time

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due to release in the UK on Thursday, 31st October at 4pm GMT for all platforms. You can find out what time you can expect to play The Veilguard in your region below.

Here are all the regions that will be able to play on Thursday, 31st October:

PDT - 9am

- 9am MDT - 10am

- 10am EDT - Noon

- Noon BRT - 1pm

- 1pm GMT - 4pm

- 4pm CET - 5pm

- 5pm TRT - 7pm

- 7pm IST - 9:30pm

- 9:30pm UTC+7 - 11pm

Here are all the regions that will be able to play on Friday, 1st November:

JST - 1am

- 1am AEDT - 3am

- 3am NDZT - 5am

That's all for now - we hope you enjoy your adventures in Dragon Age: The Veilguard!