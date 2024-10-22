Gastly 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Gas Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Gastly in Pokémon Go.

Gengar, Gastly’s evolution, has long been a powerhouse in Pokémon Go, from the fact that it's reasonable in PVP to its Mega Evolution being handy in raids. That, plus the fact that it's coming up for Halloween and we like ghosts, means that this should be a great event. Along with Litwick and Duskull, Gastly will be spawning on mass, so let the spookiest hour commence!

While you're out there showing the Professor that you ain't afraid of no Ghosts, you can make the most that the special bonus that runs alongside this week's Spotlight Hour - the double catch XP bonus.

Gastly 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Gastly with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Gastly based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Gastly:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1054 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1141 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Gengar good in PVP?

Gengar is the OG (original ghost, obviously). While it's not the strongest in any of the three main metas, it's reasonable in all of them, it has a Mega Evolution and it's an iconic member of the original 150. People love running the Cheshire Ghost.

In Go Battle League, we're looking at leaning into the Ghost typing, running Shadow Claw, Shadow Punch and Sludge Bomb, with the latter as coverage. This is a spammy moveset that offers both Fast move and Shield pressure. We like it almost as much as we love Gengar itself. It's also worth noting that all Ghosts are glass cannons, so we're going to lean in even harder, recommending the Shadow versions if you have them.

It's reasonable in Great League, where you can beat Toxapex, Azumarill, Talonflame, Jumpluff and Dewgong. Losses will come from Dunsparce, Mandibuzz, Gastrodon, Shadow Feraligatr and Clodsire.

Ultra League puts up an even better showing, offering wins against Clefable, Tentacruel, Virizion, Skeledirge and Talonflame. Losses will come from Lickilicky, Guzzlord, Shadow Drapion, Swampert and Giratina Altered.

Finally, we have Master League, where Dusknoir's CP caps out at 3254 at 15/15/15, meaning that it is actually viable. Sludge Bomb will help you win against Xerneas and Zacian, while the spook suite will hand you wins against Mewtwo, Lugia and Dusk Mane Necrozma - all very good wins. Losses will come from Zygarde Complete, Ho-Oh, Dialga, the other Necrozma and Giratina Origins. Can’t win ‘em all!

Is there a shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go?

Yep! There is a shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go.

Released back in November 2018, shiny Gastly was part of the Special Raid Challenge event.

Everything in Gastly's evolution line is a Ghost/Poison-type. (Image via pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you're hunting for a shiny Gastly, you'll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Gastly, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Gastly look like?

As much as it pains us to criticise one of our favourite Pokémon, the shinies in this family are notoriously bad. It’s like a really cruel game of spot the difference.

As you can see below, shiny Gastly goes from black to deep purple (we'd make a joke about smoke on the water if we weren't so bitterly disappointed by this shiny).

Shiny Gastly, Haunter, Gengar and Mega Gengar.

Its evolution, Haunter, copies a giraffe by turning its tongue blue. That's it. As for Gengar, its saturation is down slightly. It looks like a bad colour photocopy.

But if you get a shiny, make sure you keep it, because shiny Mega Gengar is where things get exciting. Quite simply, it's as white as a ghost!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go, there's a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason, maybe even more than Gastly itself depending on how long you've been playing Pokémon Go, is the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. Try to focus on making Excellent Throws to make the most of this bonus! We also recommend waiting until this Spotlight Hour is live before catching your first Pokemon of the day, because, again, it will result in more XP.

This bonus can be stacked with a Lucky Egg, which doubles the amount of XP you earn for every activity in Pokémon Go.

Thanks to Gastly being a Ghost/Poison-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). We don't know who’s taking the spotlight next week, but come back then and we'll have a primer for you, ready to go.

Good luck finding a perfect Gastly!