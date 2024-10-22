Lies of P developer details PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements

Lies of P, the Pinocchio Soulslike from Neowiz and Round8, will be getting itself a PS5 Pro Enhanced label soon. Ahead of this, Lies of P director Jiwon Choi has shared a few details about what this will mean for the game with Eurogamer.

"At Round8, we always strive to deliver a polished and engaging experience with Lies of P, and we're grateful for the positive reception of the game's optimisation on all platforms," Choi told us.

"With the introduction of the PS5 Pro, we're excited to take that experience a step further, offering enhanced performance that we hope players will appreciate."

The director said while he can't share all the specifics at the current time, Lies of P will benefit from noticeably improved frame rates when Lies of P's PS5 Pro update goes live.

"For instance, Quality Mode benefits from more than a 30 percent increase in FPS, delivering smoother, more fluid gameplay. Additionally, Performance Mode now supports full native 4K resolution, allowing players to enjoy stunning visuals without sacrificing responsiveness," the developer said.

"We believe that frame rate truly matters the most in a premium action RPG. The precision and fluidity required for this genre are critical to the combat experience. Thanks to the PS5 Pro's outstanding performance, we're able to maintain an optimal frame rate at 4K, ensuring the gameplay feels as smooth and responsive as it should."

Choi said the team is "hopeful these improvements will create an even more immersive experience for players, bringing the hauntingly beautiful world of Lies of P to life in ways gamers love".

Image credit: Neowiz

"At times, Lies of P is clumsy and frustrating, but there's a solid core of Soulslike fun to be had and a few glimmers of greatness," reads our three out of five star Lies of P review. "It leaves me hoping that the team has the confidence to step out of From Software's shadow with their next game."

You can check out all the games currently confirmed to get that PS5 Pro Enhanced label on the console's release next month here.

Elsewhere, towards the end of last year, Choi confirmed a Lies of P sequel was in the works.