Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 getting an animated sequel in Amazon's new Secret Level series

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has only been out a couple of months, but already a sequel's on the cards - albeit not in the way you might immediately assume. Games Workshop has confirmed Warhammer 40K's appearance in Amazon's upcoming Secret Level series will take the form of an animated Space Marine 2 sequel.

Secret Level, if you're unfamiliar, is a new 15-episode animated anthology series" from the creators of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, with each episode featuring "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games". Those games include Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, a variety of PlayStation Studios games, and, of course, Warhammer 40K.

All that we already knew, but in a recent post on the Warhammer Community website (thanks IGN), Games Workshop shared more on the franchise's upcoming Secret Level episode. For starters, it'll be directed by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson (who was responsible for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War's iconic introduction) serving as executive producer and supervising director.

But as for the specifics, Game Workshop confirmed it will indeed be a sequel to this year's acclaimed Warhammer 40K shooter Space Marine 2, and follows the conclusion of the game "like a... secret level". Additionally, Clive Standen is onboard, once again voicing Space Marine protagonist Captain Demetrian Titus.

And that's about all we know so far. However, Games Workshop notes a new trailer for the Secret Level series - presumably showing off a bit more of that Space Marine 2 sequel action - is on the way after its recent New York Comic Con reveal, and that fans "won't have to wait too long to see it". As for the series itself, it's set to air on Prime Video from 10th December.