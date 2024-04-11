Pokémon Go looks to be adding Fuse mechanic, as Necrozma confirmed for Go Fest

Pokémon Go looks set to add a new mechanic from the main series Pokémon games: the concept of Pokémon Fusion.

References to Fusion have been found in a new datamine of the app (thanks, PokéMiners), and give a strong suggestion for how the mechanic may be implemented - as well as which Pokémon it will be activated for.

Fusion - which sees a separate Pokémon temporarily subsumed by another - would be a fun addition, and is fitting to add now ahead of Necrozma's arrival at Go Fest 2024 - teased by developer Niantic during this week's real-life solar eclipse, and now fully confirmed as being available during this summer's Go Fest events via raid battles.

Necrozma is one of a limited number of Pokémon capable of fusing with other species to further power itself up - specifically, with Pokémon Sun and Moon's Legendary species of Solgaleo or Lunala to become Duskmane Necrozma or Dawnwing Necrozma specifically.

References to acquiring either Lunar or Solar Fusion Energy found within Pokémon Go's files seem to imply that these new resources will be required to activate the Fusion process.

One method of acquiring these resources could be via raids for either Solgaleo and Lunala, similar to how Mega Raids and Mega Energy operate in Pokémon Go currently - though this is just speculation on our part.

It looks like Necrozma has clawed its way into #PokemonGO! 😨 pic.twitter.com/onRbY2YVeC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 10, 2024

Curiously, the datamine also lists two other species of Pokémon set to support Fusion - the already-available Kyurem, which can fuse with either Zekrom or Reshiram, and the yet-to-be-released Calyrex, which can fuse with either Glastrier or Spectrier.

Late last year, Niantic accidentally released already-Fused versions of Kyureum before correcting its mistake.

2024's Go Fest events kick off in Sendai, Japan on 30th May to 2nd June, before heading to the Spanish capital of Madrid on 14th to 16th June. After that, Go Fest returns to New York between July 5th and 7th, before its global finale for all players runs in-game on 13th and 14th July.