Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

For the third year running, Pokémon Go is unofficially celebrating 4/20

Magical Leaf.

Pokémon Go Community Day artwork featuring the Grass-type Bellsprout.
Image credit: Niantic
Tom Phillips
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief

4 comments

Ever wondered about those sleepy spores emitted by Grass-type Pokémon? Ever thought about rolling up their aromatic leaves, and subjecting them to a Fire-type attack?

Maybe you haven't, but I'm growing increasingly sure someone at Pokémon Go developer Niantic definitely has - as the game is once again cheekily referencing the upcoming 4/20.

Last night, Niantic announced that this month's Community Day - to be held on 4/20, or 20th April - will feature the Grass-type Bellsprout, and that the creature would gain the new attack Magical Leaf. Hmm!

Back in 2023, Pokémon Go held an in-game event beginning on 4/20 named Grass and Gratitude, which allowed players to encouter the Mythical Grass-type Pokémon Shaymin.

And in 2022, Pokémon Go held a Sustainability Week event over 4/20, which saw the debut of Grass-type Pokémon Cherubi's Shiny version. That Pokémon's number in the Pokédex? #420.

Earlier this month, I spoke to Niantic about the future of Pokémon Go as the evergreen game inches closer to its 10th anniversary. Despite suggestions among its playerbase that its charm was waning, and indications from app store analysts that its profits were declining, Niantic suggested Pokémon Go was in fact in rather rude health.

