Manor Lords sells 1m copies in 24 hours, reveals what's coming next

Steam hit Manor Lords shifted 1m copies in its first 24 hours, publisher Hooded Horse has said.

The medieval city builder/strategy hybrid was always likely to do well, being one of Steam's most-wishlisted games. Last Friday, on the night of its release, the game had more than 156,000 people playing. Last night, it hit a new peak of 173,178.

Writing on social media platform X, Hooded Horse claimed this was the highest ever concurrent player count for any Steam game in the city building genre (or similar). And now, its developer Greg Styczeń has offered a quick rundown of what's next.

Also writing on X, Styczeń published a list of updates planned for Manor Lords' next patch, including:

Fix all the weird homeless bugs

Tune the archer damage

Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it's too harsh and punishes regional specialisation)

Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories

Improve the sawpit efficiency / storage

Existing saves will continue to work fine with this forthcoming update, Styczeń confirmed.

So far so good, then, though it remains to be seen how many owners of those 1m copies stick around when they reach the end of the game's early access content over the next year.

"There's a confidence to Manor Lords that belies its one-person development, and what's there can be spellbinding, but it's a pastoral idyll that still needs significant development," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Manor Lords early access review. "The potential is there, the foundations are most assuredly laid, it just now needs to build on top of them."