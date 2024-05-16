Star Wars: The Clone Wars looks to be joining PS Plus next month

It looks like PS2 game Star Wars: The Clone Wars will join PS Plus next month.

As spotted by PlayStation Store price tracker PS Deals (thanks Gematsu), the game will release on 11th June and will likely be part of the next wave of classics available to Premium subscribers.

This version of the game will include new modern features, including up-rendering, rewind and quick save functions, and custom video filters.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere TrailerWatch on YouTube

Reads the store listing description: "This title has been converted from the PlayStation 2 version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation 2 version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PlayStation 2 console's peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available."

It will also feature offline multiplayer for two players.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars released on PS2 in Europe in 2003, alongside similar releases on GameCube and Xbox.

Developed by Pandemic Studios and published by LucasArts, it's set during the prequel era and has players controlling both vehicles and popular heroes for its single-player campaign. Multiplayer included four player splitscreen, plus an online mode for the Xbox version.

Yesterday, Sony revealed the next wave of games hitting the PS Plus subscription next week, including Red Dead Redemption 2.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will leave the service on 21st May, leading to speculation a PS5 version could be on the way.

Check out our guide to PS Plus for a full list of available games, including PS2 classics.