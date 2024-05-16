Toys for Bob website update leads to new Crash Bandicoot or Spyro speculation

Toys for Bob has updated its website with a new logo, leading to fan speculation of new Crash Bandicoot or Spyro games.

The website now leads to a black page with just a new central logo of a Tiki mask in purple. What could it mean?

Toys for Bob is, of course, most notably the developer behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The Tiki mask would hint at Crash, while the purple colour would indicate Spyro.

Does this mean the company is in fact working on new games in these series? Fans have certainly been speculating as much on social media.

Is this the new studio logo or something more? | Image credit: Toys for Bob

Equally, is this just a new logo for the developer that combines the two games? The image itself is named "TFB_LogoVector_TikiMask-purple", which would imply as such. Indeed, one post on X suggests this is an old logo, adding the studio previously had a Tiki bar theme.

Before the whole Toys for Bob website thing gets too blown out of proportion.. The tiki mask is just the studio's logo. It doesn't mean they're teasing a Crash game. — Spyro Universe 💎 (@SpyroUniverse) May 15, 2024

Earlier this year, the studio parted with Activision to go independent, but is "exploring a possible partnership" with Microsoft.

That follows Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and subsequent decision to lay off 1900 employees across Xbox, including 86 from Toys for Bob.

"Over the years, we've inspired love, joy, and laughter for the inner child in all gamers," the studio wrote at the time in a statement on its website. "We pioneered new IP and hardware technologies in Skylanders. We raised the bar for best-in-class remasters in Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We've taken Crash Bandicoot to innovative, critically acclaimed new heights."

"With the same enthusiasm and passion we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio."

This statement now no longer exists due to the updated website.