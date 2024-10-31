As a BioWare game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has romance options, of course - and this time you can romance anybody, regardless of what gender you pick for Rook.

There are a few steps you need to take in order to commit to a companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, however, which we've explained in our complete Dragon Age: The Veilguard romance guide below.

This includes a list of all romance options, how to commit to a companion, and how to get a companion's romance scene.

Dragon Age The Veilguard romance options

As mentioned above, you can romance all seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, no matter what gender or pronouns you pick.

The companions in Veilguard are:

Harding - A Dwarf rogue who is an Inquisition Agent.

Neve - A human mage who is part of the Shadow Dragons.

Bellara - An elven mage who is part of the Veil Jumpers.

Lucanis - A human rogue who is part of the Antivan Crows.

Davrin - An eleven warrior who is part of the Grey Wardens.

Taash - A Qunari warrior who is part of the Lords of Fortune.

Emmrich - A human mage who is part of the Mourn Watch .

Dragon Age The Veilguard romance guide

There are four main steps you need to take in order to romance a companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Increase a companion's Bond and complete their quests.

Pick the 'flirt' option at least a few times.

Commit to a companion.

See their 'romance' scene.

You can flirt with as many companions as you want, right up until you get the scene that forces you to commit, or call off, a romance with them. You'll know you're rejecting a romance path when the symbol of a broken heart appears in the dialogue options.

So feel free to get flirty with any companion that catches your attention, if you can't decide right away.

How to flirt with companions

All you have to do is pick the heart symbol when it appears on the dialogue wheel to flirt with a companion. You're not immediately locked-in to a romance as soon as you do this, so don't worry about getting close to multiple companions at once.

There are also opportunities to experience more unique 'flirting' than just a dialogue exchange, so make sure to follow through with these scenes in flirty fashion, if you're looking to romance the person that initiates them.

How to increase Bond with companions

You need to increase your Bond with companions to unlock all of their quests, which also puts you down their romance path, as long as you're also flirting with them. You can check to see how high your Bond is with a companion by checking the number beneath their character name.

There are a number of ways to increase your Bond with companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Complete quests with them in your party.

Pick dialogue options they approve of.

Give them a gift.

Kill enemies linked to their Faction.

Completing quests with the companion you want to romance in your party is the easiest way to increase your Bond with someone in The Veilguard. This can be tricky if you really need a specific party for tough boss battles, but remember that there are plenty of side quests to take on that can help out too.

For more information, check out our page on how to increase Bond with companions.

How to commit to a companion

As long as you've been following a companion's questline while flirting with them, you will eventually come to a romance scene with the option to commit to them, usually around the Chapter 10 mark (if you've been keeping up with the story while completing a companion's quest). Although, do keep in mind that this is just a general guideline, your commitment scene might unlock a little earlier or later than this!

Committing to a companion stops potential romances with others, and as far as we can tell, there isn't an option to break up with somebody and get with another companion later. So make sure you really want to be with that person when the opportunity arises.

Remember, you'll know you're rejecting a romance path when the symbol of a broken heart appears in the dialogue options.

How to get a romance scene

Commiting to a companion isn't the end of a romance, as you'll continue to experience some small moments with them after confirming you want to be in a relationship with them.

Then, in true BioWare fashion, you get a 'romance scene' near the end of the game, before the final battle. So all you have to do is make sure you've committed to a companion before the end to ensure you experience a naughty night with them. And if you want to make it extra NSFW, remember to toggle nudity on in the settings.

All the best wooing your romance option in Dragon Age: The Veilguard!